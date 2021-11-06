My boss is a jerk. Everyone in town knows it. I’ve always wanted to quit right when we’re slammed at work — a bunch of customers standing around with their mouths open, watching in disbelief at how poorly the business is being run — and making a big dramatic exit to a boisterous round of applause.
It’s a fantasy, because I work for myself. I am my own boss. I can never call into work sick or get the satisfaction of telling a manager I’m fed up with this crap. Because the truth is, I’m resigned to people telling me what to do, and I’ve never met a job that was beneath me.
The latest construct says that America is going through a coming-of-age midlife crisis of sorts it seems, with droves either reevaluating the worthiness of their jobs, changing their careers, or dropping out of the workforce entirely — which seems like a luxury, not a crisis. Maybe I’m ahead of the curve or just plain lazy, but I’ve been having these feelings before the word “pandemic” was ever in our daily vernacular. I don’t get it. And I’m not buying the argument that the government’s to blame.
Let’s say you have a COVID-spurned, come-to-Jesus moment about how hollow and meaningless your job really is. A ray of sun breaks through heavy clouds, you’re standing in a shaft of light, and suddenly you realize how you’re as expendable as a Solo cup at a keg party. You storm into work — or sit down and craft an emotive email rife with philosophical platitudes — and quit. Then what?
After working for myself and owning my own businesses for this long, I’m basically unemployable. The thought of trying to reinvent this middle-aged dog and find another line of work is daunting, almost like dating again. Putting out feelers, handing out a resume (having to assemble one first), selling yourself as something better than you actually are. I have an Aspen High School diploma, one foggy year of college and a relatively small skill-set. I cringe at the thought of someone in HR handing me a piss cup and inquiring, “Where do you see yourself in five years?” Answer: Doing the exact same thing I did today, that’s where.
I feel callous writing about unemployment because I’ve never really had to sacrifice or struggle. Ever. Sometimes I’ll go into a local business and see someone I know working there for the first time and be taken aback. It makes you wonder what people are going through to end up at jobs you think they’re not suited to.
I’m having trouble trying to reconcile the national trend of people dropping out of the workforce, because I live in Aspen. If we had a town song it would be, “We’re so busy!” Every time I ask someone how he or she is, the first response is, “busy.” A lot of us have the luxury of saying “no” to work. We can pick and choose what work we want to do, when we want to do it and for whom we want to do it. Try calling a local trade provider with a small job and see. Maybe nationwide trends can never find a steady job in Aspen.
Dare I say it’s an “employees’ market” now for people seeking employment? Especially if you barge into a business looking for help and declare you have a place to live. Soon lift ops will start demanding an Audi, valet parking and a tomahawk rib-eye dinner every Friday at the Nell. There’s an air of desperation in some of the help-wanted ads. Scanning them, trying to picture myself in a foreign uniform with a name tag, I thought of what might have been in my life.
The one demographic I haven’t heard as much as a peep out of is the robust Latino workforce here. It seems like they are keeping their heads down and working right through the upheaval. It makes me wonder if Americans are lazy. I’d like to think that Americans inherently want to work and be useful. I grew up privileged in Aspen, but I genuinely like to work. I need to work, like a shark that dies when it stops moving. Even if I didn’t have to, I’d like to think I still would. Two days of not working and I go absolutely crazy. Case in point: Going on vacation is incongruously more exhausting for me than work.
I’m always suspicious of people who “love” their jobs. When I hear someone say something about how if you love what you do for a living you’ll never work another day in your life, I tend to smile and walk slowly backwards away. I have moments of liking what I do for a living, but to me I save my love for things that actually merit receiving what a finite resource my love is. I love to cook, but not professionally. Same for skiing and riding a bike.
The one thing I’ve learned about work and jobs and making money to live is that there’s no easy way. If you’re always obsessed about money, Aspen’s got to be a terrible place to live — every day having your nose rubbed in exorbitant wealth, like a puppy in potty training that soiled the carpet.
Besides, Aspen has always been famous for people with decorated college degrees punching down into the labor market, working relatively menial jobs as far as societal norms are concerned. Every time I find myself wanting to quit my job, I’m forced to grab myself by the front of the shirt, look in the mirror and say, “Get over yourself, man.” Finding a new calling is an interesting concept, but not one I can seriously entertain at this juncture.
