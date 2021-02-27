This week I’ve been skiing 1A, taking an informal survey of people’s opinions on the opening of Pandora’s box, and generally there are more in favor than against. I’ve had some meaningful conversations, pointed debates, and endured some epic rants along the way. The ones in favor see it as a reasonable expansion within the permitted ski area that makes perfect sense. The ones anti are unwavering. Some couldn’t care less.
As an aging skier, more intermediate terrain on Ajax is oddly appealing to me. Why? Because at this final arc of my ski career, I’m quickly becoming an intermediate skier. Do you know what “FIS” really stands for? Future Intermediate Skier. I learned that on Ruthie’s yesterday.
When it comes to the proposed expansion of the Pandora’s terrain on the eastern flank of Aspen Mountain, I’m all in favor. If you pair the new high-speed lift and more skiable terrain with a new 1A chairlift and revitalized base area — which I’m also in support of — these two projects will effectively bookend Aspen Mountain for the for-skiable future. The finished products will energize Aspen. Skiers will flock to these places like moths to a flame. Remember the vibe and buzz in town when Deep Temerity opened?
Ironically, my opinion is not shared by a core group of die-hard Aspen Mountain skiers — many of whom are friends and acquaintances. The staunch Aspen Mountain-only skier is a funny bird. There’s a mindset on Ajax that keeping the mountain exactly how it is will suffice. I understand that stubborn mentality. I’ve had it before. I witnessed it firsthand when there was a similar lot opposed to the Silver Queen Gondola — they were upset at the daunting prospect of having to take their skis off.
The irascible rabble-rousers rattled their sabers again when (gasp) snowboarding was inevitably allowed on Ajax, April Fools’ Day, 2001. One guy even wrote a letter to the editor threatening to move. (He’s still here. I saw him the other day.) I’ve endured multiple redevelopments in Aspen and somehow miraculously lived through each one.
Those opposing see it as another SkiCo overreach with dire rezoning implications, overnight cabins, an eventual “Wally World” summer adventure park and the impending horror of “industrial tourism” that will single-handedly destroy Aspen. If SkiCo can contain that whole scene to Snowmass and not let it “infect” Aspen Mountain that would be ideal. Some against the expansion see it as a golden opportunity to keep it as a regulated “side-country” experience. One closeted guy even said he’s for it, but he’s afraid to tell his friends who are adamantly opposed to it.
Others want it to stay undeveloped and move Lift 7 to accommodate better usage of the area. But overall I’ve spoken with more seemingly rational people in-favor than against, and for that reason I think it’ll pass — after all, the U.S. Forest Service has approved it. There’s a part of me that feels like growth on Aspen Mountain has been stunted over the years — perhaps by the sheer volume of pot being smoked on the gondola on a daily basis, who knows.
Another person said they’d like to see the Pandora’s expansion done incrementally, with sensitivity to the wildlife in the area, and that SkiCo should enlist the consulting services of local ski gods Chris Davenport and Baker Boyd, among others, to effectively cut new lines through some of the more technical cliff areas — for a potential future site of extreme competitions, which I thought was really interesting.
The rationale against Aspen Mountain adding any new terrain seems somewhat selfish to me. My reasons for expansion also are admittedly selfish. I’m in the ski industry. I’m a skier who wants more terrain to ski. I do some of my best work living in Aspen’s “good old days,” but quickly realize that our ballyhooed past is a much healthier mental-vacation spot.
If you ask me, Ajax is already wildly underdeveloped as it is. Ever see pictures from the Aspen Historical Society? Aspen Mountain was as bald as Kojak. Not a tree in sight. Can you imagine how insane the skiing would’ve been?
If I were in charge of ski operations on Aspen Mountain, there would be considerably more terrain, fewer trees, more chairlifts and a more thorough, active forest management program in place. Any base area development would be offset with a requirement of added skiable terrain. I want to see vision from our elected officials with regards to ski area expansion, like connecting the mountains, and repurposing harvested timber for local purposes and projects. Heck — cut it into firewood, tie a bow around it and brand it “Aspen Mountain Firewood.” Somebody would buy it. I would.
Let’s say hypothetically that the Pandora’s expansion area is approved. The question is how do you honor the legacies of those who have died skiing in that area? You do so by naming a run or runs after them, much like they do at Aspen Highlands. If they were doing this development at Highlands, no one would care.
The two projects in the pipe at Aspen Mountain will be a huge upgrade and will revitalize the ski community. They may very well be the lynchpins that lure the “America’s Downhill” race back to Aspen where it belongs. That last World Cup week was so legendary they wrote a book about it. Pandora’s and 1A redevelopment could very well be the facelift and tummy tuck that Aspen Mountain needs right now.
Feel free to tear open your own Pandora’s box by sending Lorenzo a piece of your mind at suityourself@sopris.net or follow him on Instagram at instagram.com/lorenzosemple3/