The longer you stick around town, the more you get to see unfold. Just when you thought Aspen real estate couldn’t get any more stupendous, or oddly mirror that Bravo reality TV show “Million Dollar Listing,” a record-shattering $100 million offering comes along. What we’re witnessing right here, right now in terms of real estate is every bit as significant as the silver boom of the late 1800s. We look retrospectively at the historic silver glut as a heyday. I equate today’s flabbergasting real estate sales to Aspen’s new monetary highpoint.
When I saw Steven Shane’s Compass Instagram post alerting subscribers there was an open house on the new listing, my ears perked up, Mr. Spock-style. I did what any self-respecting local columnist would do — I went to it. I’m a big fan of Shane. I used to be his lawn guy when he lived in employee housing at the end of Ute Avenue over by the Aspen Club. He was selling real estate back then, and I’m still mowing lawns. A man’s got to know his place. Hosting an open-house luncheon was a really nice thing for him to do. I honestly hope he sells the house.
I’d never been in the mansion before, but I know some people who have. Upon arrival, I was greeted promptly by one of Steven’s lovely “angels.” There was a bountiful spread of food and beverages, and you were free to walk about and inspect each and every room. I even went into the house’s main “engine room,” which I found fascinating. Something felt eerily personal walking from room to room, seeing all kinds of family pictures. Walking through someone else’s well-feathered walk-in closet, seeing their clothes and shoes, was a curious sociological sensation for me.
I’ve been in palatial residences previously, but this spread was different. The interior of the house is truly incredible. The house has three stories, ski-in, ski-out access, sweeping views — everything a relatively high-functioning ski bum could imagine. The exterior? Architecture is like anchovies on pizza, and this reminded me of the same architect that designed any Alpine Bank building. But hey, why stick out? Better to hide in plain sight if you ask me. That’s why I wear camouflage.
I found it fitting that the house for sale is at the bottom of Ajax, one of the epicenters of our local mining operations. There, it’s easy to visualize our town’s history, its extracting heritage, where hearty, calloused men realized incredible fortunes by scurrying around in tunnels in filthy canvas clothing, speculatively digging into solid rock with hand tools and explosives, all of the work done by candlelight.
Today’s male real estate agents, with their pastel-collared shirts, manicures, finely brushed teeth and loafers without socks, have things a little easier than the miners did. I don’t know; it’s just a guess. It actually made me wonder for a fleeting moment — could I be a Realtor?
The latest listing probably dumbfounds some locals. Not me. When I first heard of the $100 million listing, honestly it really didn’t even register with me on any level of consciousness. That’s just how dumbed down and comfortably numb I am to money, having grown up here. Nothing surprises me anymore. How many bowl laps someone did in one day. How fast someone can run up Ajax. How much money someone has. A fancy car or motorcycle passing by. How much this or that costs. I’m literally incapable of feeling any emotion for those types of feats or material possessions.
I attribute this blissful state of apathetic ignorance to the fact that I own real estate (employee housing) in Aspen. Tourism and real estate both paid for my nest. I’ve worked hard, and I am eternally grateful to those who have chosen Aspen and paid my bills. I’m not one to bite or write on the hand that feeds.
Real estate in Aspen has made a lot of people a lot of money. The industry probably employs more people here than Aspen Skiing Co. Vast fortunes and astounding piles of treasure have been amassed in our short lifetimes.
I used to be resentful of wealth here when I was in my angry 20s, but one day I realized it’s a bad look; harboring jealousy or resentments about money make you wildly unattractive. The bitter sentiment feels like a form of prejudice to me. Being upset all the time about town or feeding into the “outrage du jour” can make you physically sick. A local girl taught me that lesson one night over dinner at the Steak Pit. The schooling was tougher than an undercooked artichoke, but well worth the asking price of a romantic dinner for two.
What do I know about real estate in Aspen? Other than being friends with most all of the Realtors in town, not a single thing. I seek and find humor and amusement in local real estate. I view the prices through a lampoon-lit lens, and see the purchases as a comedy of heirs.
Would you buy the house if you had the money? I dare you to indulge your wildest fantasies. I might just start rifling through my email’s junk box and see if I can find any of those eager pleadings from long-lost Nigerian relatives in the oil and diamond business, bequeathing me titanic riches of inheritance.
Contact Lorenzo at suityourself@sopris.net or instagram.com/lorenzosemple3/.