Last Thursday marked the 50th anniversary of the release of John Denver’s “Rocky Mountain High” album on Sept. 15, 1972.
Earlier this summer, I was stumbling mindlessly through the dark forest of the internet when I bumped into a picture of the album cover. The ethereal image took me aback. When the setting registered, Slaughterhouse Falls on the Rio Grande Trail, I felt a connection to the album that I hadn’t before, and fell down a comprehensive “Rocky Mountain High” immersion-program wormhole, with a headlamp on.
The photograph blew my mind, or as John probably would’ve exclaimed, “Far out!” I marvel at the fact that such a popular album cover shot, a puzzle piece of Americana itself, a fabric square of the patchwork culture quilt, was taken at a place hundreds of people — like tourists on e-bikes and local commuters — pass every day. As a local columnist, I felt compelled to recreate the image for today’s paper, in remembrance of John Denver’s legacy in Aspen.
I started listening to the album in its entirety as well. There are 12 tracks, 11 of which I’d never heard before. Lyrically, you get the sense that John Denver was one of the true original ecological revolutionaries of his time. The irony is that I’ve witnessed people say that they moved to Colorado because of John Denver. Whenever people complain that too many people are moving to Colorado, and Aspen in particular, I say “Wait a minute, remind me again where they moved here from?”
The second song, in fact, is a Beatles’ cover, “Mother Nature’s Son.” Musically the album has a country, western, folksy, biscuits and gravy, grassrootsy, down-home twangy Americana feel throughout. It’s heavy on flat-picking guitar, harmonies, hand-percussion with egg shakers, tambourines, a triangle and clap-along beats. Stories of colorful characters, birth, death by suicide, the importance of family and community, peace, harmony with nature, even the Truckee River, are woven throughout the album as subjects and refrains. Listening attentively, you can almost see him in the studio with headphones on; belting these tunes out with country-boy looks and trademark round glasses.
I think my favorite song from the album is “Prisoners,” about a lonely girl named Josie. But what really struck me was a five-song “suite” about the seasons, that starts with “Summer.” John adds a fifth season, “Late Winter,” which locals who have suffered long, miserable, endless winters can definitely relate to.
Two weeks ago, there was a sold-out performance in Denver at the Boettcher Concert Hall of “Rocky Mountain High” in its entirety, with his original band, his old guitars, the complete Denver Symphony Orchestra, and video screens with images of John singing the lyrics in real time. By all accounts the show was stunning. It reminded me of the first time I saw John Denver perform live.
It was 1976. American auto consumers had just been introduced to the Dodge Aspen. It was the infamous “no-snow year” when the lifts barely opened, and our town limped along. People watched shows like “Charlie’s Angels,” “General Hospital,” “The Bionic Woman,” “The Muppet Show” and “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman.” John Denver was in the midst of a 46-show U.S. tour with his band that year, playing iconic sold-out arenas throughout America like The Cow Palace, Richfield Coliseum, The Capital Center and The Spectrum. Oh yeah, there also was that one little solo acoustic gig he did at the Red Brick gymnasium.
I was a third grader in Mr. Vanion’s class, three doors down from the gym at the Red Brick Upper Elementary (our killer ball team name was Vanion’s Vandals). A commanding voice came over the intercom: “All students report immediately to the gymnasium for a John Denver concert!” We rushed in and I took a seat next to my hoodlum buddy, Rishi Grewal, in the house-left bleachers.
After about two songs into the set, John told a story about children all around the world he’d met, most recently in an African village. He asked the entire second- through fourth-grades, including the entire faculty and staff, if any of us had ever been to Africa? Rishi raised his hand immediately, and since I was next to him I raised mine too. Neither of us had even been close to Africa. I still haven’t. All eyes were upon us. “Oh really!” John said from the stage, as he slowly nodded his head at us. Gulp. I did a hard swallow and sheepishly lowered my hand. The show went on. I recall him doing a particularly smokin’ version of “Grandma’s Feather Bed” that had the whole place squealing with school-kid laughter at the “I even kissed Aunt Lou” line.
After the show, Rishi and I were both called to the principal’s office where we fessed up. We were sternly, yet kindly, asked to please not lie to John Denver in front of the whole student body again, which I must say, we never did.
As we left the gymnasium, each person was presented with a 9x5 hand-signed press photograph of John Denver from his record label that read: “Peace, John.” I wish I still had that picture. The recollection of that concert will have to do, for now. Until it fades, rest assured that the memory of John Denver is alive and well in Aspen, swirling in the wind, and flowing down the Slaughterhouse Falls.
