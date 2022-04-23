As we canter into the end of the much-ballyhooed 2021-22 ski season, our town looks like a mighty brown stallion that’s been ridden hard and put away wet. The lower reaches of the mountains are finally starting to exhibit telltale signs of spring pattern baldness in the form of dirt patches, rocks, cancer spots and all kinds of goodies ripe for the scavenging underneath the chairlifts.
The Achilles’ heel of Ajax, 1A, is bleeding snowmelt down Aspen Street. In contrast, the Stones-esque temptress tongue of Little Nell that laps down into town has a far superior drainage mechanism to prevent her from drooling, because ironically you never really see any runoff into town from there.
Right now, town looks like I feel: dirty. There’s trash scattered along our roadsides and gutters, bloated elk carcasses strewn about on the highway, bottles, beer cans, store-bought marijuana tubes, masks, cigarette butts and assorted discarded mementos reminding us of a long, robust winter season. People like me in the “hospitality” industry have a shell-shocked look in their eyes — like a ghost that saw a ghost.
Thanks to Aspen Skiing Co. for the bonus week of skiing at Ajax and the strong finish. The ambiance on the hill has been relaxing, with a bumper crop of some of the best dirty-spring corn skiing in years. I’ve spent the better part of the entire week trying to radicalize vulnerable locals into my “1A Only” corn cult with mixed results. I finally got my 100-day pin the other day. The milestone was oddly unsatisfying. When the nice girl, Samantha, handed the trinket to me, I was reminded of a package of potato chips — the tiny bag was filled mostly with hot air. Noteworthy choice of color this year: Russian Red.
The pandemic was kind to some people, but not others (like myself). I’m starting to look like a cross between a country-store apple doll and a scarecrow, with hair fashioned from scraggly gray straw. All this “livin’ the dream” business in Aspen eventually takes its toll. I pay the piper with sore knees, tired backs and leathery skin. My body feels like it’s breaking down after another ski season. I’m no Klaus Obermeyer, that’s for sure.
Now’s the time of year to buckle down, lose weight and get in some semblance of shape for the eventful summer ahead. What’s my secret to looking so fit, you ask? Doing early morning Cyclebar classes, sucking my stomach in and wearing a youth XL T-shirt. It’ll fool most people, but not all.
You think the mountains look bad? If you want to see the ugliest snow pile you’ve ever seen in your life, take a look at the gargantuan trapezoid-shaped heap out by the animal shelter across from the airport. The thing fascinates me. What a metaphor for Aspen in the winter, our insatiable appetite for excess and our war against snow. Snow is, at first, so pure and pristine, but now it’s gruesome — filled with trash and construction waste. I have a desire to get out there and walk around on the thing, but I’m afraid of falling through to my guaranteed demise. They wouldn’t find my body until June.
The town is covered with a film of dirt and filth right now. The valley floor feels like a soiled shag carpet that needs a deep shampooing. What we really need is a good cleansing rain without wind. A storm that lasts for at least two days, washes away bad memories and hits the mental and spiritual reset button for the changing of the seasons. I’ve already started the therapeutic gardening process of raking and weeding the beds around my house. It feels good to reconnect with the earth after it was blanketed with snow all winter. I love walking around the garden, being surprised by the daffodil bulbs I planted last fall as they slowly start to show their pretty yellow faces.
I love this time of year when everything’s muddy and the parks start to release gas as they thaw out. Wagner Park can put off a particularly putrid stench. Soon we’ll be playing Frisbee, but before that there’s some serious groundskeeping work that needs to be done. Take pride in where you live. Get involved in one of the many local cleanups. You’ll be shocked at how much trash is out there. It’s a fun way to meet people, contribute to our community and take ownership of the outdoors.
Colorado has but one job. That is to fill up the rivers, streams and lakes below us. The river is starting to get milky. Soon it will be a roaring frappuccino torrent. As aspens begin to bud in their caterpillar phase, and the willows start to brighten with hues of rusty orange in anticipation of spring, it will be very interesting as always to see how the runoff is this year. I haven’t seen this much snow down low on our mountains during closing week in years. All this warm weather, and the Spandex-clad road bikers, can only mean one thing: more big snow on the way. The forecast this weekend calls for sloppy, wet misery, with a 100% chance of depression.
One thing I’m hearing in town, in the gondola and on the chairlift, is that people in Aspen are still getting COVID. I’m arguably more scared of getting it now than I’ve ever been. Be afraid. If you saw the characters I associate with, you’d understand why! Especially since all the masks in town came flying off like prom dresses after a four-pack of wine coolers.
This offseason is going to have a real celebratory air about town. I love that feeling of Aspen early in the morning when it’s still, and then again on the mall when the brash afternoon sun reflects off of the big glass windows. It feels like we have our town back. Strolling downtown is like waltzing into “Cheers,” where everybody knows your name. Offseason is surprisingly short these days. Enjoy it while you can.
In the meantime, it’s time to turn our attention toward sprucing the place up, getting this dirty-old mining town ready for the next slam. There’s lots of work to be done putting Humpty Dumpty together again. Everything has to be hospital corners by the time Food & Wine rolls around.
Contact Lorenzo at suityourself@sopris.net or instagram.com/lorenzosemple3.