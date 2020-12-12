Did you ever try to prove a point to a friend, a partner or a loved one, or even try and impress a stranger with how rugged and hearty you were? Sometimes you see this play out on the slopes with people skiing in jeans or the guy mountain biking in a cotton T-shirt and cutoffs as a testament to indifference, their rogue defiant nature. As an avid antidisestablishmentarianist myself, I can whole-heartedly relate.
For the diehard ski bum, eating a homemade sandwich on the chairlift has always been a standard of authentic bumness. I choose to show my sheer manliness and thrift by eating the end piece of the loaf of store-bought sandwich bread.
Eating the end-piece — or “heel” as our mothers used to call it, is the norm. The real gnarly ski bums take it to the next level and use the bread bag to carry the end-piece sandwich with them while they ski. For extra bonus points — the bread bag has a “manager’s special” or “reduced” sticker on it for authenticity. More often than not, the sandwich has a hair in it.
The other day while making us sandwiches to eat on the chairlift I got into a huge argument with my wife about her unwillingness to eat the end piece of the loaf of bread. I gladly used the end piece on my sandwich, but apparently she was too “good” to eat the end piece. When I called her out, she merely pointed out that as an adult she doesn’t have to eat the end piece anymore. She then added that we make the perfect couple, completing each other — she’d be more than willing to save me all the end pieces. How thoughtful.
The next day, I returned home after a 12-hour shift at work just in time for dinner — grilled ham and cheese sandwiches made in an electric sandwich press. You can only imagine the look on my face when it became clear that she had taken me up on my stubborn word. All the provisions were laid out on the counter is eager anticipation of my return home — ham, cheese, and two end-pieces of bread. This was the actual moment of truth (not the ski run). Instead of using the end pieces and eating my all-crust crow sandwich like a martyr, I buckled. I folded. I caved-in like a two-man pup tent in a wet, spring snowstorm.
Can you imagine the reactions locally if a sandwich shop served customers end-piece sandwiches? They would burst a vein in their forehead and demand a refund. For some people, the end piece of the bread is a key ingredient of the childhood PTSD sandwich. There’s a certain component of religious guilt, or shaming in making a kid eat the end piece of bread with the allusion to starving children and those less fortunate. Some people eat the end piece because they’re struggling financially, and throwing away food isn’t an option. Some people have the money, but they can’t justify wasting food.
Eating lunch on the chairlift is something that I’m making a point to do this year in an effort to emulate the controversial, misunderstood IKON pass holder. Unless you’re posting a hunger-trap on Instagram, that is — a picture of your spectacular, well-planned meal in an effort to ensnare more followers — a simple sandwich will suffice. Besides, most phone pictures of food on Instagram look like vomit. It’s more about the act of “brown-bagging” it, rather than trying to one-up the other guy. Otherwise you run the risk of being that show-off who over does it out on the lawn of the Music Tent on Sunday afternoon with every possible condiment, utensil and accoutrement.
This fall I had a conversation about the end-piece sandwich-eating ski bum with one of my “clients.” She bemoaned the end-piece-sandwich-eating ski bum doesn’t exist in Aspen anymore. I said he did. You’re looking at him.
“You?!” she exclaimed in disbelief. “What a poser. Driving around in your spotless Mini Cooper with ZG MINI vanity plates, wearing your matching mommy outfits and designer sunglasses with your blow-dried hair, listening to Alicia Bridges’ ‘Disco Round?’ You’re an e-bike riding fraud!”
OK, maybe not me, but that guy does still exist in Aspen. How do I know? He’s a perennial bootpacker at Aspen Highlands. I see him around town all the time. I rode the Deep Temerity lift with him last year. The first thing he did was unzip his jacket and pull out a bread bag with a “reduced” sticker that safeguarded a precious PB and honey-on-wheat sandwich with an end piece of bread. It probably even had a hair in it.
