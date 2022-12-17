I’ve been told that past bridge construction has cost Aspen, its citizens and commuting workers countless millions of dollars in misery, lost revenue and an entire rainforest’s worth of environmental ruin. If the entrance to Aspen with all of its perceived flaws has somehow stifled our economy, Aspen’s got a real funny way of showing it.
In the coming months you’ll hear that the new Castle Creek Bridge will ruin Aspen, just like everything else. I’m confused. I thought Aspen was ruined already, or will a new entrance finish the job that timeshares, Boogie’s, Planet Hollywood, short-term rentals, the IKON pass or allowing snowboarding on Aspen Mountain couldn’t? Jeepers, I sound like a defense lawyer.
Just because you drive in and out of Aspen each day, like I do, does not make one an expert on bridges and highways, much as skiing every day (as I also strive to do) does not make one an expert in ski area and resort management. The city is going to great lengths to be transparent and give everyone a chance to comment and participate in this impactful once in a lifetime plan. Then there’s going to be another Aspen citizen-only vote. Good grief. More backbiting.
We’re already starting to see impassioned letters to the editor, and harebrained, pie-in-the-sky concepts being added to the rich political gumbo. Trains, tunnels, gondolas, magic carpets, teleporting, pogo sticks … where will it end? And where’s four-lane champion Jeffrey Evans on all this? He’s been auspiciously silent. Did he get kidnapped or something? Will grand-poohbah-Shriner-hat-wearing-city-of-Aspen-hater Elizabeth Milias chain herself to the old Castle Creek Bridge in protest? Fingers crossed! My best advice at this point is to buy some Bose noise-canceling headphones for the shrill chatter and get informed on the actual project.
I did just that the other day, and in an effort to speak to you with a slightly knowledgeable accent, I walked into the lovely new city offices and met for approximately an hour with Pete Rice of the city’s engineering department — with whom I’ve done a bridge tour before and I like and trust — and longtime local PR consultant Jeanette Darnauer, whom I’ve known for a long time and also like and respect.
I regret to report to the cadre of “city haters,” who strike me as perfectly reasonable people, that I sensed no hidden agenda with this project, no corruption, no bad intent, only a genuine desire to serve the community and those who tirelessly serve us. I don’t feel like the city is trying to ram this new bridge down anyone’s throats. We’ve been talking about it and voting on it for 25 years now. That’s a pretty damn slow ram.
Generally I’m also a fan of the projects that the Colorado Department of Transportation does. Case in point — the finished product of the refinished stretch of road from Cemetery Lane to the Aspen Airport Business Center — the driving surface is among the smoothest in the entire Roaring Fork Valley, putting the uneven, rutted, patchwork blacktop quilt of our very own Main Street to shame. I haven’t heard a peep of gratitude, appreciation or even acknowledgement for all of the work that was completed, so thanks CDOT!
The new entrance project looks thoughtful, aesthetically pleasing and well-engineered. I’m really interested to see what sides the Aspen City Council, mayor and Pitkin County commissioners are going to take as we move forward. Who is going to dig their heels in either way in this impending tug of war? It’ll also be interesting to see what leverage and pressure the downvalley political factions apply to the issue before the next vote — you know, the ones who blame Aspen for all of their problems. Will the downvalley commuters form a lobbying group of their own?
I should be mindful about what I write on this issue, because I know people on all sides of the matters, directly affected by all outcomes. I know people personally who are disturbed by the West End sneak I sometimes succumb to. I grew up in that neighborhood. My heart’s still there. I know people who live on Sneaky Lane, under the bridge. I know people who live on Harbor Lane (like my barber), also underneath the bridge. I know people who live in the employee housing at the S-curves. I know the people who live in the Aspen Villas unit on the southernmost end, who will potentially be impacted the utmost by a new bridge. I’ve stood on their lawn and tried to visualize the new bridge. If the new highway gets approved, I’m curious as to how many people will sell their houses.
I also happen to have lived for a year in the iconic house known affectionately as the “Fritz Carlton” — the one structure that will either have to be relocated, razed or sit abandoned in the gutter of progress (like the defunct historic Emma Store) for us to gape at as we drive by on the new highway.
Everything in relationships is about tradeoffs. For each plus, there’s a minus to some individual or family. This bridge brings to light all of the different symbiotic relationships that we as a community have with our commuting workforce and our neighbors. The people who currently reside in the West End, the S-curves or Power Plant Road vicinity may very well be in favor of the entrance to Aspen being moved to the south. Their quality of life would certainly improve on some level as others’ quality of life would decrease. I’m part of the problem. I drive to and from work every day, crossing the Castle Creek Bridge upwards of six to eight times a day.
If you don’t think that Aspen has a deeply flawed exit strategy in the event of a wildfire or catastrophic flood of some type, let anyone in an emergency-response agency assuage you of that notion. If the backside of Aspen Mountain is our Pandora’s box, then the entrance to Aspen is our Achilles’s heel. There’s a part of me that feels like the political will may finally exist to alter and upgrade our town’s entrance and exit.
As we merge into the future of Aspen’s traffic woes, I’d urge everyone — including those who can’t vote on the issue like me — to participate in the city’s bridge replacement process by watching the videos or attending a site tour or any one of the numerous events and open houses on the subject. I can find no malice in any of those I’ve spoken with who are involved in the project; rather, I see a sincere willingness to find a meaningful solution that works best for everyone.