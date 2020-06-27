The closer we get to football season, the more excited I become. Incongruously, the nearer we get, there’s a skeptical part of me that thinks the whole thing will get canceled partway through. It’s interesting to see people pretending the pandemic is magically over, as it clashes in a deadly collision with reality like two bighorn sheep butting heads. The truth is this coronavirus thing is just getting started. It’s like a python that swallowed a whole goat. You can see the gruesome lump now, and it’s only right below the neck. Hand me the roll of Tums, please. We’ve got some serious digesting to do.
What I’d really like to witness is a regular season of NFL games played in stadiums without fans, period. Let the gladiators gather in their courts for our entertainment. Play in empty stadiums and see what happens. Cheerleaders are the only other people allowed in the building. OK fine, maybe let one masked fan in and watch him or her like a hawk. My thought is that this could be one of the most significant sociological sport experiments of our lifetimes.
By forcing the athletes to play in empty stadiums it will challenge them to concentrate on their craft, without all the distractions and silly showboating that goes on pandering to the crowd. It would be like forcing a rock band to play acoustic, with no smoke, lasers, moving set pieces or costume changes. We’ll get to see the athletes play in their purest form. It’ll challenge them, like making KISS play unplugged, sitting on stools, without makeup.
There was a fascinating study done by Polish scientist Robert Zajonc with cockroaches that showed the bombproof primordial insects perform tasks faster when they know they’re being watched. The concept became known as “Social Facilitation.” In a scenario where NFL games take place in empty stadiums, we’ll get to see how this theory translates from insects to humans. You could make a good case that games without fans would lack energy. You could also make a cogent argument that we’d be able to see the athletes for who they really are. Home-team advantage or the perception of it would be another ancillary case study. How will the superstars perform? What about those players who are known to “choke” in big pressure situations?
There’s a lot going on in the NFL right now, from the potential to see Colin Kaepernick playing again — him signing with any team is a merchandising windfall alone, to Drew (for crying out loud get that thing removed off your face) Breeze’s comments about disrespecting the flag that ended with him being blasted out of the water like a Somali pirate skiff, to Tom Brady and his goofball sidekick Gronk playing for Tampa. The real reason I want the NFL season to start is because I can’t wait to see the players kneeling during the national anthem, and all the resultant hullabaloo and discomfort it’s going to cause. The only time I’ve ever stood in my living room for the national anthem before a football game was when Lady Gaga sang it. Yup, I cried, too. Like a little patriotic baby.
Last winter before the coronavirus was even on our radar, I had a conversation with a (I’m guessing conservative) sports fan about how they didn’t watch the NFL anymore because it was “too political.” Their main beef was with the players “disrespecting the flag” kneeling during the anthem. Fair enough. There’s plenty to dislike about the NFL, but for whatever reason I’ve been able to compartmentalize those issues, and sit down on my couch and watch football like everyone else. And personally, the kneeling for the anthem makes me feel more patriotic.
It screams freedom to me. It’s risky. It’s dangerous, and it’s their right protected by the Constitution. Think of all the black American athletes that have taken a stand against inequality like Jesse Owens, Tommie Smith and John Carlos, Muhammad Ali, and are historically considered patriots.
Can’t handle protests? Hey, there’s always the XFL, which I was oddly fascinated by before it cratered. The superhero-esque team names, and the delightfully gaudy uniforms were somewhat intriguing to me. When the XFL resurfaces and becomes a legitimate feeder league to the NFL, it’ll gain legitimacy and a huge amount of traction.
I recall reading a fascinating interview with the late senator from Arizona John McCain about how the national anthem and flag ceremonies at all NFL games were paid for by the U.S. Army as a recruiting tool or some such. Interestingly enough the former POW was not “offended” by players kneeling. Want an easy temporary fix? Forgo playing the national anthem entirely.
No fans in stadiums? My sympathy meter for the NFL’s loss of revenue is not even getting a reading right now. Adapt like everyone else. Entertain us. We’re starving for sports. TV ratings will be through the roof for college and NFL games. The fans are going to sit at home with friends or alone, and watch the games on the boob-tube, just like they’ve all become fully accustomed to doing during this first stage of the pandemic we’re in. Consider all the binge-watching we’ve been doing as “training camp.”