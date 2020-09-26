Everyone wants to know what the upcoming winter is going to look like. Now that Aspen Skiing Co. has announced pass prices, we know one component. I’d hate to be working the phones in the ticket office right about now. Personally, I’m going to refrain from freaking out about pass prices and try to focus on the positives — that we’re even having a season, we have options and the SkiCo is giving away free seven-day passes to local front-line workers.
That, and I work hard for my money and I am fully resigned to spending a wedge of it on a ski pass. It’s the actual dollar-value, hard cost of “livin’ the dream,” kind of like a homeowner having to replace the hot water heater every year. Besides, nothing price-wise in Aspen surprises me anymore. Nothing.
I’m as anxious as the next guy for what the upcoming season will bring. But I keep coming back to the fact that I’ve never had to make a single sacrifice living here in Aspen. Not one. Forget the silver spoon; I was born with a gold-plated snow-shovel in my mouth. If missing a couple days of lift-serviced skiing here and there, or even a chunk of the season is one of those sacrifices, I think I’ll live through it.
Not to mention I have a skinning setup. Like I’ve said many times previously during this pandemic — if you don’t already have a skinning setup, get one now. This may very well be the season that a lot of locals choose to not buy a pass and only go skinning, or do backcountry. Mountain Rescue Aspen and the avalanche forecasters are probably already losing sleep over the impending surge. Usually the person who defiantly says they “only do backcountry” or proclaims their Euro-ness by calling it “off-piste” is really trying to say with some sense of dignity that they don’t ski that much anymore.
SkiCo has really created a monster with their policy of allowing everyone to skin up their mountains during operating hours. The exception being Ajax, of course. Anyone worth their weight in in-the boot stretch pants will tell you that they’ve almost missed having at least one near-death double-homicide collision with a tardy skinner while bombing that first morning gondola speed lap. It’s always amazed me that we haven’t had more collisions. You often see people skinning right up the middle of a ski run like they own the joint.
If there’s one thing we can glean from this summer, it’s that the upcoming winter season is going to be insane — like way busier than we’re imagining right now. Business was predicted to be down by upwards of one-third. In reality, some places had their busiest summers ever. We’re further along in terms of openings and social distancings and compliance now than we were in the early summer, so my hypothesis is that the winter of 2020-21 is going to be gangbusters. My humble conclusion is that people with money still have money, and they’ll flock to Aspen to spend it.
I can’t wait to see what the “powder panic” will look like this year when we get our first big powder day. I rarely ride the gondola anymore, so the long lines — with the jockeying, blocking and angst — always amuse me on powder days. I’ve already been practicing all of the SkiCo’s recommendations to take the “road less traveled” for years. The way things are going, it’s either going to be a complete drought year, or so much snow the roof caves in.
With the social distancing protocols taken into consideration, powder days are going to be hectic. I would imagine that every single lift is going to be running all season — including Nell and Bell. That’s a good thing. I actually heard someone complaining one early season about having to ride the Bell chair. The only plausible explanation? It was God’s way of telling me not to ski with that person.
The pass option that looks fairly reasonable right now is the weekday-only pass for under a grand. Considering the outlandish amount of money locals spend on frivolity and fashionable lightweight road and mountain bikes, this price point seems somewhat reasonable. I had a funny sensation the other day out on the Rio Grande Trail while talking about pass prices with someone who worked at the SkiCo. When it suddenly occurred to me that they and their entire family get a free pass, I simply changed the subject. It just might be a good year to be a lift operator after all.
Lo Semple is looking forward to navigating around all the skinners on the first powder day. His column appears in this space each Saturday.