The urgency to see peak fall color is every bit as stressful to me as a big powder day, in the sense that it’s entirely possible to screw it up and miss out. Is it peaking yet? Should I be higher? Am I too high, or too Lo? Are the colors better over there? Where are those elusive patches of red aspen leaves I love so much? Are the tints muted this year from blight, or is it me that needs muting on this deciduous autumnal bounty? Why do the leaves look more vibrant on social media than in person? Like the comical, “All things used to be better in Aspen when I first arrived” syndrome begs, the fall colors were much brighter here in the ’70s.
Fall comes to me in waves. The process starts innocuous enough one day, when it dawns on me that summer itself has peaked. Mankind and Mother Nature both hammer a series of coffin nails to our sacred snowless season’s sarcophagus. First it’s the hollyhocks, with their majestic spires, and then giant billboard-like sunflowers warning politely of summer’s end. In the newspaper, there’s an advertisement for Mountain Fair — and reality starts to dawn on you; fall is near. Then you see a yellow tree and don’t think much of it. You file that into the denying back recesses of your gray matter.
Next, the hillsides covered with serviceberry and scrub oak start to turn from a monochromatic green to a more splotchy jade-and-avocado camouflage tinge. Then we have Jazz Fest. After a burst of hot and dry weather, you can smell the acrid aroma of the scrub oak, as the moondust from the dry trails clings longingly to your shins, shoes and socks. Next you hear the unsettling “clackety-clack” of a noisy fall grasshopper, warning you to get your ski pass.
Later, the Golden Leaf trail race presents itself as yet another beacon of summer’s demise, albeit oddly premature for its own namesake. Perhaps a renaming of the event to the “Lime-Green Leaf” is in order. Later, the gulch on Smuggler above Centennial turns mellow yellow, ablaze with immature aspen trees. The smoky scent of blistering fire-roasted chilies from the waning Saturday Market wafts through town, sending another olfactory shot over your bow — Old Man Winter is stirring from his summer slumber, like some crazy bear that reverse-hibernates.
Peaches and corn show their fuzzy and hairy faces as Ruggerfest rolls into town. Wagner Park looks ridden hard and put away wet after countless brutes have been ground into its surface like pieces of sidewalk chalk. The left shoulder of Red Mountain is always the first to go yellow, like a shy girl acquiescing to the inevitable advances from an admiring schoolboy. There’s no turning back. It’s fall.
The morning glories tell sordid stories, of deep snows yet to come. Their rope-like vines climb into the sky, like something out of “Jack and the Beanstalk.” Grasses lie fallow, and crabapples blush with red. Bears and squirrels kick into overdrive with a sense of urgency us humans can almost relate to. And then football season starts.
Wait. What’s that sound? The heat in your house kicks on with a cough of dust like an old jalopy. A trip onto your roof reveals a restless blanket of pine needles, clogged gutters and a heat tape that a varmint has merrily chewed through, as if it were a gummy rope of cherry licorice. Once again, you’re reminded there’s loads of work to be done before winter arrives.
“Wardrobe!” your inner fashionista shouts from the backstage dressing room, as now’s the time to rotate your stock of summer clothes into garments with lined pants, long sleeves, chunky-monkey fleeces and close-toed footwear options. The clouds part after a rainstorm, revealing a coating of fresh snow, like Huck Finn slathered primer paint on a jagged, old, weathered fence. Is there still time to stain the deck? A sense of urgency kicks in.
I still haven’t found that secret stand of red-headed aspens to soothe my soul. Before you know it, all the leaves are laying on the ground. Town looks naked. Aspen has shed her clothes in broad daylight, like the easy lover she is.
I get emotionally squirrelly this time of year. The pattern is a well-worn psychosomatic rut, sure as fall itself. My world spirals deeper and deeper out of control. I’m doing a one-man trust fall into autumn. The only thing that seems to help is aerobic exercise and the complementary shot of endorphin with no chaser. Are there any good ski-conditioning classes yet? Maybe if I suck my stomach in, squeeze into my new Helly Hansen one-piece ski suit and clomp around the living room in ski boots, that will help.
And who’s going to pick up those leaves after the peepers and all of their incessant “oohing” and “aahing” have faded away? I guess the answer will be obvious when I’m staring down the handle of a rake in October, looking for that last, lone red aspen leaf.
