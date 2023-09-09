The article last week by Rick Carroll detailing Lance Armstrong’s house sale read like a greatest hits album of fleeting Aspen docudramas.
For the past 15 years that he’s been a presence Aspen, everyone has always had a strong opinion of Lance. I’ve never been bothered by him. My brief interactions over the years have always been pleasant. Ask any local cyclist and they’ll tell you their own personal Lance Armstrong run-in story.
I remember the day I first met him well. I was riding my mountain bike up Smuggler on a Saturday summer morning when I ran into a friend of mine, and we soon got into an argument. The topic of contention? You guessed it. Lance Armstrong. Did he dope or didn’t he?
That’s all anyone in the local cycling community could talk about. My thoughts were that he did dope, and I wasn’t shocked, bothered or offended that he was saying he didn’t. My friend was fiercely adamant that he didn’t dope.
Politicians, husbands, celebrities and regular Joe six-packs will often deny any cheating, wrongdoing or complicity right up to the bitter end, as a vain attempt to hold onto whatever power they have. It’s human nature.
I settled into the monotonous soul-stifling climb up Smuggler, peeved about already having my weekend morning ride spoiled by a futile dispute over a shooting sports-star who allegedly did or didn’t dope. Those were valuable breaths while climbing I’d never get back.
Just then, a guy went flying by us on a Trek full-suspension mountain bike like we were standing still. Speak of the devil: It was Lance Armstrong himself. His timing was impeccable. My gut reaction? Chase him down! And chase him down I did. I took off after him like a kid on my Mongoose BMX bike chasing a fire truck through town in the days of old. I bet if Lance Armstrong had a nickel for every time a recreational cyclist has chased after him like that, he’d be 20 bucks richer.
Lance came to a halt at the platform, only because he had to. When I finally caught up with him, I introduced myself and told him that his house was on our old BMX track, and that my best friend growing up riding bikes with was Rishi Grewal. He got a kick out of that. Turns out the guy he was riding with, Morris, was also a friend of mine growing up here. Small world. We rode the route back into Hunter Creek together, until he tired of my nonstop commentary of pure gibberish and dropped me like a box of rocks.
A few years ago, a dear friend of my dad’s — a lovely filmmaker named Marina Zenovich — called me and said she was in town doing a documentary about Lance Armstrong for ESPN’s 30 by 30 series. I was fortunate enough to meet her and the crew for a meal in town for a chat about the project, my personal experiences with Lance, and how I felt he fit into the local community surprisingly well. Historically, Aspen has had an uncanny way of welcoming in and harboring misfits, celebrities, outlaws, villains and heroes alike. It’s one of our virtues. They feel right at home, as they should. I take it as a compliment.
I always had a hunch that Lance was doping up at the Aspen Club. The revelations that Lance Armstrong did in fact dope hit me about as hard as when I read that Keith Richards smoked his dad’s ashes — amused but not surprised.
I’m oddly fascinated by the macabre science and ambition behind doping in professional sports. The shady doctors, needles, pills and transfusions are something right out of a nightmarish sci-fi movie. I’ve taken speed before soccer games in high school and “doped” in the local Aspen Cycling Club races, as in smoked it before races. I wonder how many amateur “athletes” in Aspen take performance-enhancing drugs to compete better in local races? Nothing would shock me.
I guess I never really got that bent-out of shape about Lance Armstrong over the years. Maybe it was because I was a devoted cyclist or that I was hoodlum buddies with the mighty Grewal brothers, or that Lance lived next to the house I grew up in, or that my problems have problems.
Perhaps it’s because I have a leg-up on him. You see, my highly improbable claim to fame, as a recovering former bike racer is that I once beat Lance Armstrong at Cyclebar — the local studio workout craze.
Whether it was a fluke, or good luck, or simply a well-timed attack, I’ll never know, but when the performance stats appeared on the monitor at the end of class, there was my name above his, with the No. 1 in front of it. In disbelief, he asked me how I beat him. “You just have to pedal harder.” I told him.