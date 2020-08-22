When I was a senior at Aspen High, I won a spot on the coveted Desolation/Grey Canyon spring rafting trip for what was then called Spree Week. The prerequisite reading was a book called “The Naked Ape,” but there was a major catch, and a grim one at that — a mixed written and multiple-choice test before the trip.
Whoever tanked the test the worst would become the one in charge of the “groover,” the gruesome receptacle for our human feces.
I never read the book or even bothered skimming the CliffsNotes. I failed the test miserably, but fate or dumb luck or karma or coincidence — whichever conspiracy you subscribe to — would have it that I landed in the penultimate position on the proverbial totem pole, narrowly escaping the No. 2 crew.
My classmate Craig Melville, on the other hand, wasn’t so lucky.
The premise of the book, I surmised from the cover, was how we evolved from apes yet are stuck wallowing in a profound sense of denial of the fact that we’re animals — a concept to which I wholeheartedly subscribe. Like I said, I never read the book and have resisted my better, commonsensical urges to look it up on the internet for the sake of writing an educated and informed column about it. I’m leaving the door open here to one of my former teachers to write a scathing op-ed in response.
The pandemic we’re in has me wondering how, as naked apes, we’re navigating our way through the fog using our primordial compasses. How are our animal instincts manifesting themselves, or are we too disconnected from that rarely admitted reality to see it happening? We’re constantly trying to deny the elephant-in-the-room fact that we’re just high-functioning apes, whether it’s by manscaping, getting lost in our smartphones, correcting our posture, denying our connectivity to nature and the heavens or admitting how seasonal changes affect us. Sometimes I think we’re more like insects than apes.
When the threat of death makes itself known, how do our instincts manifest in today’s tech-driven society? One of the animalistic byproducts I see here locally is the surge in real estate. You can make a cogent argument that this is essentially reflective of the basic instinctual urge and need for shelter. It just so happens that the people doing the purchasing are wealthy — like squirrels that have an overabundance of acorns.
Or are our needs embarrassingly simplistic, like hoarding toilet paper and food? You could say that the amassing of local real estate is essentially shelter mongering. I recently paid my house off. When times were good, I continuously threw money at my mortgage, more than required, in an effort to own my own shelter. One could reason that paying down your mortgage — contrary to the anti-ape corporate mindset of constantly borrowing on your investment — is a prehistoric manifestation of securing your shelter.
I’m seeing a reckoning of sorts happening in Aspen right now. Our town has been bustling during the pandemic, busier than we were anticipating — maybe even more so than we were emotionally prepared for. We’re often torn by the relationship we have as a resort town and as a community, and where those two concepts intersect.
The thought of more people living here full time is daunting to many of the transplants that live here now. I see this as the confluence of two rivers: kinetically similar entities seeking a destination, yet originating at different places.
Another way the pandemic has been manifesting itself in a primordial sense is the locals’ figurative circling of the wagons and trying to protect what we have, and for good reason. It’s a form of protectionism — dare I say nationalism, in some respect — arguably a tribal instinct to defend the nest we’ve made.
When I was young and angry, I subscribed to these notions, often railing against monster homes, expensive lift tickets and what I felt was the gentrification of Aspen. As I’ve aged, it seems the bigger picture has come into clearer focus. Wallowing in the quagmire of local issues and harboring resentment has become counterproductive to me. I’ve come to see myself more as a parasite attached to the whale that is Aspen.
Sometimes I find myself feeling jealous of new arrivals: trendy, carefree tourists and exorbitant wealth. Authenticity is the one thing that can’t be bought, but you can rent it for an hour or two. I’m viewing the influx of new people in town as a positive that will ultimately challenge us and spur personal growth. Cue the Eagles’ “New Kid in Town” and press play.
These next months will really define who we are as a community. How we react as a collective entity, how we choose to assimilate or alienate our newly arrived naked apes from other tribes. Our kids — and we — might actually benefit from meeting some new people. Making new friends is one of life’s simple pleasures. While I never did read the “Naked Ape,” I’ve seen “Planet of the Apes” multiple times and have taken those lessons from the silver screen to hominoid heart.