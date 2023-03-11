There’s a new sheriff in town, and I’m not just talking about Michael Buglione. Last week’s highly anticipated announcement of Geoff Buchheister as Aspen Skiing Company’s new CEO sped through the gondola cars like a downhill racer. The timing was impeccable, like that of a Swiss watch. World Cup week: Aspen’s biggest ballroom ski-centric dance, our town all dolled-up, waltzing with a hunky ski racer on the international stage.
I’ve heard nothing but good things so far about Geoff. Well, besides the obligatory conspiracy theories that he’s priming the pump for Vail to swoop in and buy Aspen from the Crowns. I’ve yet to meet him, but in due time our ski tracks will undoubtedly cross. The little lax armchair-mountain-operation-expert investigation I’ve done on the internet corroborates he’s an excellent choice for the job.
On Saturday, we were standing in line at the Silver Queen gondola, and someone quipped that SkiCo should’ve opened the Bell chair. I replied that new CEO Geoff Buchheister was probably on his way to fire it up and load the chairs himself. But first, he had to dig out the Deep Temerity lift, rake the maze, and then go over to Buttermilk and bus trays at the Cliffhouse. He’d have to cut out early though, because he was scheduled to help ski patrol at Aspen Highlands do the bowl sweep. My point – deeply rooted in light sarcasm – was that Geoff will have some big ski boots to fill in Mike Kaplan’s absence.
I’d really like to thank Kaplan for all of his hard work and the lasting legacy he’s left us in Aspen and Snowmass. I remember meeting Mike roughly 25 years ago when he was first a ski instructor at Aspen Mountain. I was working at the switchboard at the green building at Buttermilk (wearing a shirt and tie every day to work) under the watchful eye of Joan Marthinson. The job of answering the phone and talking daily to locals, tourists and employees gave me an insightful, broad overview of the ski industry. Watching Mike rise through the ranks was impressive.
To me, Mike has always been personable, a good listener and appreciative. He always has shown a genuine interest in what I was doing at any given time. He’s proven to be a pillar of our community. I can’t help but recall tales of the audible gasp of disbelief from the crowd when he announced his retirement at an employee party at the St. Regis a year ago.
If you stand high atop Aspen Mountain and gaze to the west across our four ski areas, it’s easy to ponder the tumultuous change our town has undergone the past quarter-century. This transformation is not limited to Aspen or Snowmass, nor do we have the market cornered on any of our problems. In my lifetime, I’ve witnessed the redevelopment of base areas, the changing of guards, babies being born and people dying slowly, right before my eyes. Skiing has been the one constant that keeps me, and hopefully you too, grounded, buoyant and optimistic.
I’ve watched the ski industry morph into a beast: bigger, hungrier and more frightful than anything I ever imagined. From lift tickets on a wire wicket getting hole-punched manually, flapping off-of your parka in the breeze, to a radio frequency pass in your shell-jacket that scans wirelessly, the sport that brought us here has transmuted with the times. One could make an argument that Aspen was tardy to the new corporate ski industry party, but we arrived fashionably late and made a grand entrance as a formidable date, albeit with a little dirt under her fingernails. Through all of the tumult, the spirit and soul of skiing remains strong in Aspen, and based on the rowdy way Ajax is being skied these days, perhaps stronger than ever. So much so, I feel a genuine sense of belonging here.
As Aspen and Snowmass tuck aerodynamically into the next blind pitch with a double fall line, it’s going to take all of us – fans and foes of the mighty ski company – to sustain Aspen as a place we love. The future is in good hands – our hands. In the meantime, I look forward to meeting Geoff, and wishing him well. I’m confident an Oscar-worthy cast of supporting actors and actresses surrounds him in his starring role. What I’ll really enjoy most though, is eavesdropping on those conversations and seeing the look on Geoff’s face as ragged, high-altitude poisoned locals corner him with their unhinged rants, and explain just exactly “how to” run the SkiCo.
Thanks, Mike. You’ll be missed.
