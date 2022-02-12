It’s challenging for me to be a skier and not be completely enamored by every single aspect of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics right now. From the micro of each manmade snowflake, to the bizarre venues, all the way to the macro of the global political stage in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, these Olympics are really resonating with me on a bunch of different levels.
My Olympic immersion program began sometime last week when the coverage first started, during one of those bitter cold days I’ve grown to despise with middle age — you know, the ones in which it is so cold your car won’t start and you just want to get back in bed. It was time to make the best of a miserable day by dragging the spinner bike out, dusting it off and posting up in front of the TV with noise-canceling headphones, an infinity playlist and a gullet full of muddy black coffee.
Watching the Olympics without the sound is an exercise in absorption. The mind wanders through the woods like a dog off-leash to places it won’t usually tread. Instead, you find yourself in a zone, challenged to process what’s happening on your own. Soon I found myself hours in, dripping with sweat while toggling effortlessly between three channels of hi-def coverage, a lot of it live.
Everything from the space-age helmets and goggles, the skis and poles, to the colorful outfits, the gloves and mittens, the knit hats, all the way down to the footwear, juxtaposed against the stark, barren landscape of the Chinese mountains where you can almost smell the oppression. I’ve been marveling at the technology of it all, and how far all these gadgets have progressed in my lifetime.
The Winter X Games’ influence on the Olympics is undeniable. Most all of the athletes in the ski and snowboard slope style and halfpipe disciplines are borderline household names from competing in Aspen. The camaraderie among these two disciplines epitomizes the true Olympic spirit to me. Seeing the athletes congratulate, cheer and console each other is where the life lessons can be gleaned for me.
You hear a common theme when they interview all the athletes: They’ve worked tirelessly for years on end for this one moment. It made me think. What have I ever really worked for like that? Jack-squat, that’s what. While processing and contemplating the different trajectories the athletes took, including our local ones, to get where they are now, my mind moseyed to an local Olympian you nary ever hear mention of: Alexi Grewal.
The very first kid I met when I moved to Aspen was his little brother, Rishi. That first day of second grade we hung out on the lower elementary Yellow Brick playground together, swapping bloated stories, posturing, trying to impress one another. He told me he had a mini bike. I said my dad wrote “Batman.” We quickly became best friends, partners in crime — literally.
It turned out that his older brother Alexi was on a one-man-wolfpack tear of his own, destined for a gold medal in road cycling, 10 years later in the 1984 Summer Olympics. His rocky road to the Olympics was a far cry from some of the shiny, nurtured athlete profiles you see today.
Alexi had a wild hair up his ass. There’s no other way to put it. He was an Aspen High School dropout, a stoner, an anti-establishmentarian if ever there was one. I was scared to death of him. The oldest of three brothers, (Ranjeet was the middle brother) he had dark hair, bright white teeth, a dark complexion, sinew and muscle. He wore glasses and always had a scowl on his face it seemed, until he’d surprise you with a wry smile and a wicked high-pitched laugh. You’ll not find his unconventional upbringing portrayed on a Norman Rockwell poster.
He had a Honda trail bike. I remember one day seeing a smeared blur of him as he went flying off of Smuggler Road right by the platform on the thing. He loved the song “Post Toastee” by Tommy Bolin (who was once kicked out of school for refusing to cut his hair) so much he once sat me down in his room and made me listen to it, start to finish. I’ll never forget standing there petrified, watching Alexi fit Rishi for his first road bike — a kid’s Gios — and screaming at him to “Straighten your GD leg!” in their living room.
Their house on Cemetery Lane always smelled like a health food store and WD-40. There were bike boxes and components and tires everywhere because their dad Jasjit owned a bike shop in town called Sherpa Sports, where Res Ipsa is now. That’s the Aspen I live in now — everything’s where something used to be.
We were on a kids’ bike trip through Europe that fateful smoldering July day in 1984, lead by Mary Jo Kimbrough. It just so happened we had just completed a tour of the Carlsberg Brewery in Copenhagen, Denmark. I staggered across the street with my boarding school roommate, Gus, into the brash midday sun, sporting a powerful underage Elephant Beer buzz and wearing a light-blue collared Izod shirt, red OP shorts and Vuarnets. That’s when a jovial Danish newspaperman outside of Tivoli Gardens yelled out to us. “Are you Americans?”
We hurriedly approached him awaiting some kind of newsworthy revelation. Newsworthy it was indeed, as he excitedly told us the American Alexi Grewal had just won the gold in the men’s road cycling race. We erupted into a trademark raucous American tourist celebration, drawing the annoyed attention of the surrounding travelers and locals. To my knowledge, it’s a feat no other American had ever, or has since, achieved. I still can’t fathom why there’s not a statue of Alexi somewhere in Aspen.
