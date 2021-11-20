This is the time of year I affectionately like to call “panic season.” There’s always an undercurrent of anxiety just below the surface of everyone’s psyche in the ski industry.
Is it going to snow or not? What can Aspen Skiing Co. possibly get open in time for the impending horde of tourists lurking off in the distance? Will Highlands and Buttermilk open as scheduled, or is our season doomed before it even got started?
The pessimist in our minds runs riot.
The local climate warriors are predictably active in this dialogue when it doesn’t snow according to the SkiCo’s schedule. They’ll blame global warming and fires on private jets, traffic, monster homes, IKON passholders, the X Games and humans in general if the snow report is grim. Let the doomsday predictions begin. Don’t blame me — I compost!
Here’s an interesting journal entry from Walter Cornell, Aspen’s assistant fire chief in the late 1800s, back when “panic season” was in its infancy: “9/28/1898: Warm. Pleasant. Very dry and dusty. Forest fires raging close by to town. Did some writing at Ramsay’s …”
Notice how he was a realist — he didn’t fly into a panic. It was the end of September and there were fires burning out of control on our urban wilderness border. The local fire chief’s right-hand man responded by going to a bar to “do some writing” — today’s version of the poser like me who posts up at the J-Bar with his laptop.
If that happened now, the town would be in a tizzy. The assistant fire chief would be shamed on social media then canned for not caring. (Note of interest: Cornell died by suicide.)
As someone who makes a living from the ski industry, as we all do directly or indirectly, I reserve every right to fly into a panic about the lack of snow this time of year. But over the years I’ve learned that it always snows eventually, and even if it doesn’t, people still come and have the times of their lives. Thanks to the marvels of modern snowmaking, we can always salvage some semblance of a ski season. It’s like having a wad of cash stuffed underneath your mattress.
There’s a whole contingency of locals who think that snowmaking is pure evil and in some sense it is; the water being used on Aspen Mountain is city water — treated with fluoride — presumably for ski health. The sheer gallons being consumed for us to slide down the mountain on sticks is ghastly and obscene. And that comes right on the heels of a water-devastating irrigation season. It feels like you can see the rivers go down in flow and hear the trout gasping for water when snowmaking starts, and it’s always at the most delicate time of year, when the rivers are already stressed. Now that you can blame me for — I’m in the lawn-care industry and the ski industry.
There’s another school of thought that teaches water “banking” through snowmaking — the argument being that the snow being made now will be added to the runoff in the spring — effectively setting that water aside now as savings for later. That’s a fairly tenuous argument, but if you’re a skier you better start buying into that portfolio now like it’s Bitcoin.
The snowmaking system at the top of Aspen Mountain is going to prove pivotal. I’m a big fan of experimenting with snowmaking on expert terrain. I haven’t been up there yet this year, but one would imagine that we’re getting fairly close to being able to ski from the top down to Lift 3. Ajax is an anomaly in the ski industry in the sense that you can ski the top section with a crepe-paper thin coating of snow. The upper mountain has basically been picked clean of rocks by former ski patrol legend Robin Perry.
Well, not quite “clean” according to the bottoms of my skis over the years. I never met a pair of rock skis I didn’t like. There’s a funny saying, “Nothing drives like a rental” that applies to skiing and rock skis. When you’re skiing on rock skis there’s an ambivalence to the snow conditions that is downright liberating. People on the gondola who complain about bad snow conditions suddenly turn into monotonous, droning bores. Sometimes you’ll see tourists on high-end rental skis with the damage insurance waiver (or not) skiing right down into town on Mill Street, just like the olden days.
I humbly urge our valley residents to celebrate Aspen’s 75th “double diamond” anniversary of skiing with me. Whenever I become frustrated with myriad growing pains and presses of development in Aspen, I often find solace in our town’s ski history. Framing the present, and glimpsing our future through our past, really works for me.
If you feel like the ski bunny you’ve been chasing all these years has left you behind — a girl named “Aspen” with an insatiable appetite for powder whose spending and partying are spiraling out of control — train your thoughts toward our history this winter for peace and understanding.
Don’t panic, she’s still worth chasing. Even if you have to follow her down the manmade “ribbon of death” on Ajax with rock skis.
Contact Lorenzo at suityourself@sopris.net or follow him via instagram.com/lorenzosemple3/.