I heard the sirens blaring last Friday morning and didn’t think anything of it — probably just another horrible accident, and a medical-airlift scenario for some poor soul. When I got home from work, I turned on the computer and saw the breaking news update that former Sheriff Bob Braudis had died.
The bulletin swirled in my mind. I decided to go for a mountain bike ride to try and process the gravity of his passing.
I spontaneously stopped my knobby tired, chrome-molly steed on a bold ridge overlooking the glacial plateau of Aspen — one I usually ride right past. “What’s the rush?” I thought to myself. Just then, something fascinating happened. A whirlwind whooshed over town from west to east, whipping up a giant cloud of pollen that overtook the entire downtown core in an instant. You could see the ever-so-slight green tinge that differentiated the unique event from a run-of-the-mill spring dust storm.
It was incredible to experience. My thoughts were that I had just witnessed the spirit of the recently departed Braudis sweeping over town. Because really, pollen is indicative of a healthy forest, and I’d say that as a result of the community-policing ethos that’s permeated every nook and cranny of Aspen’s renegade freewheeling culture, our community law enforcement “forest” is healthy, overall.
The legacy of kind, thoughtful, engaging law enforcement from Dick Kienast to Bob Braudis to Joe DiSalvo has shaped me personally. They are the reason to this day I always wave at the sheriff and police, and engage with them face-to-face whenever I get the chance. And you know what? I’m always glad I did.
A regret I’m now grappling with is that I didn’t hang out more with Bob when he was holding court at the Gonzo Gallery the last couple of years. It’s embarrassing to admit, but there was a part of me that was afraid to go talk to him because it looked like he was struggling physically. That’s hard to write. I know he was a fan of my writing because he often emailed, telling me so.
He and his stature reminded me of a former NFL player whose body had broken down after years of physical abuse, only his funky brand of abuse was one of a life fully lived. I’m by no means part of his close circle of friends, but I have been known to glance off their orbit from time to time.
I’m really going to miss seeing his hulking figure lurking around town, and hearing passersby say, “Whoa, who was that dude?” If they only knew the people he’s met, the things he’s seen — the good, the bad and the ugly secrets of Aspen.
Bob Braudis was inextricably linked to the legacy, mythology and methodology of Hunter S. Thompson. My loose understanding is for that reason and others, the “feds” if you will, or the Drug Enforcement Agency, always wanted to arrest him. To me, it seemed the disagreement was always over one particularly pernicious drug: cocaine. Let the legend now seep deep into the bedrock of maverick Aspen.
There always have been and always will be local folklore about Braudis and his relationship with those known to be drug dealers, and his tenuous rapport with federal drug agents. I always thought he should have organized a fundraiser at the Belly Up for out-of-work pot dealers when marijuana was first legalized.
There is definitely a faction of Aspenites and greater Roaring Fork Valley citizens that thinks the entire mindset of our former sheriffs and the current sheriff is garbage. I’d be remiss to attempt to label them. They’d prefer for Aspen’s deranged old guard to expire, perhaps even let the feds back into town and generally make the town a whole lot stricter — a“law and order” kind of place. Who knows?
It’s for that very reason that I am, without any hesitation whatsoever, voting for Joe DiSalvo in the next election for sheriff. He is effectively carrying that torch of my defiant, messy vitality — renegade Aspen, steadfastly forward — albeit into a remorseless, gale-force headwind of change.
I’ve always fashioned our local law enforcement to be the “Community School” of law enforcement. Stand alone. Lead by example. Be empathetic and compassionate, warnings being more important than arrests: (I know warnings have carried more weight for me.) Someone asked me if I’d ever been to jail. I told them no, but I did spend the night in the Kienasts’ basement once when I got in big trouble.
There’s been a glut of death in Aspen lately. Sometimes it seems like you could stack the bodies up like firewood. If bodies were in fact logs, that of Bob Braudis would be more like an oversized one of those Duraflame logs that burns deep into the night with psychedelic colors and is a little more fun to stare at and ponder the wild wacky ride that life is.
From now on every time I see tempestuous pollen, dust, cotton or snowstorm squall over town, I’ll think of the spirit of Bob and his gap-toothed, illegal smile, looking over the daily docudramas and keeping his ear cupped on heady conversations in all the stimulating funky social circles of Aspen.
