It was nice while it lasted. I’m not talking about the artist formerly known as offseason or a week without snow and wind: rather, the two-week closure of the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport.
For the past 20-plus years, fate has had me dwelling in the direct flight path of one of the busiest little airports in the land — an airstrip where the likes of Elvis Presley, tourists, you and me have landed on countless occasions. The brief yet impermanent reprieve from the constant onslaught of prop wash, jet blast and air traffic was refreshing, to put it mildly. It took me a while to realize what wasn’t happening.
The other 50 weeks of the year, from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., airplanes of all sounds, shapes and sizes fly over my head on their way out of Dodge. Sometimes in the evening I sit out on the deck and eat dinner, watching the parade of planes come and go. It’s like heavy-metal bird watching.
Upon reflection, had the airport been open for regular business during those past two weeks, it probably would have been closed for at least 10 of those 14 days due to high winds. That last wind cycle we had was violent. One night, the gale-force gusts tested the limits of my psyche and the structural integrity of my roof.
In retrospect, the windstorms may well have blown a plane right out of the sky or caused an accident of some sort. It wouldn’t have been the first time. For some reason, I find myself particularly irritated by wind in this stage of my life. I blame the malady on getting my face blown off on the ridge of Aspen Highlands Bowl and donating acres of skin for years on end. Maybe it’s just nature’s way of telling me to go fly a kite.
Living with meditative, ambient, background jet noise is like living with heat in the desert Southwest, or rain in the great Northwest. Their constant oppressive presence beats you down after a while. You become numb to it. Or at least you tell yourself you do. You say things to convince yourself like “it’s a dry heat” or “rain’s not that bad” or “you get used to the planes after a while.” These perceived nuisances ultimately become part of your culture and daily routine. If others point out the annoyance, you react dismissively. My latest technique: simply pretend it’s not happening.
When I read in the paper last year that citizen volunteers were needed for seats on the new airport advisory board, I jumped at the chance and submitted my application along with an old column I had written about Sardy Field. I probably should have reread the piece first, but the title indicated it was mostly about the airport.
In retrospect, I’m relieved I didn’t get the position. It’s probably because I’m a columnist. That excuses you from many positions — like jury duty. Besides, as a columnist, I will have the luxury of writing about the airport as the many phases of airport redevelopment start to take shape.
Just for the record, to make myself perfectly clear, I’m in full favor of the ASE expansion. Sardy Field and the terminal building badly need redoing. The last rebuild 40 years ago was celebrated, not shunned. I’ll remind you: It featured cutting-edge solar technology.
I believe that planes are getting quieter and more efficient. Bigger aircraft arguably means fewer flights. By the way, there’s already a private 737 that flies in and out of Aspen on a fairly regular basis. What if larger, less noisy planes meant cheaper airfares? One of the big local beefs has always been how expensive it is to fly directly in and out of Aspen. I don’t know about you, but I absolutely despise driving to and from Denver to start and finish my vacation. I sour at the very notion.
If there’s one enterprise that’s on the spear tip of progression, it’s the aerospace industry. Where that component of commercial air travel meshes with Aspen-Snowmass tourism is a crabapple tree holding the low-hanging fruit of tireless local debate. You can’t stop people from coming to Aspen. Our town may be less desirable that it used to be to some locals, but try telling that to the rest of the world and see if anyone even cares.
Coincidentally, the reopening of the airport on Monday aligned seamlessly with the reintroduction of Sky Mountain Park, so I decided to kill two birds with one stone and go check them both out. The forgiving intermediate terrain of Sky Mountain Park suits me well now. No more jumping. Tires stay on the earth. My self-preservation instinct, aka “Ground Control,” finally established radio contact with my rebellious inner “Major Tom.” The only thing still in the clouds is my head.
After carrying my load up the first half-dozen or so switchbacks, I arrived at the grandiose Shale Bluffs overlook for a bird’s-eye view of the impressive new runway makeover. The busy highway below serpentined into town, the solar farm soaked up the rays to power our busy lives and junky phones, and the arrowleaf balsamroot, blue bells, Indian paintbrush, larkspur and phlox put on a fireworks show of their own. The spring sounds of birdsong and the fragrant symphony of smells of flora were a welcome departure from the odorless, monochromatic, frozen hellscape of winter.
Just then, an American Airlines passenger plane flew inbound, seemingly close enough to touch. I waved at the faces in the windows. The wheels touched down safely and chirped with a burst of bluish smoke at contact.
On the way back down Cozyline I noticed a meaty 2½-inch grub, silently writhing in the moon dust of the dry trail. It looked like the ringed larva was feeling the afterburners of being run over by human on a full-suspension 29er mountain bike. I thought of how similar the grub and I really were.
“Hang in there, little buddy,” I thought to myself. Evolution, nature, and ecology are all depending on you. Maybe someday you’ll turn into a majestic moth and fly instinctually yet hopelessly on a kamikaze mission toward the full moon, one hot summer night in July.
