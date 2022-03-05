America is at its most united when we are all unified in our hatred toward someone. Right now, that’s Russia. Our support for Ukraine and its people is the component that seems to justify our nationalistic blood thirst. The whole concept of patriotism, when viewed through that lens, seems inherently flawed to me right now. I’m attempting to reconcile my patriotism and my own life and feelings of detachment from the suffering in Ukraine, as I piss my life away working and skiing. It is refreshing though, to have the enemy be temporarily framed as someone else other than our fellow Americans.
I can remember how seemingly united our nation was at the start of the first Iraq war. I was a new father at age 21, holding my infant son in the crook of my arm, bottle feeding him formula while we sat on the couch in the middle of the night watching airstrikes unfold live on TV. Looking back on that, there’s something sinister about the convenience of watching a war live on the idiot box, like it’s a football game.
The country once again was united after 9/11 in our hatred of bin Laden and terrorists during the start of the second Iraq war and the invasion of Afghanistan. When I see the stalled military convoy coming into the capital city of Kyiv, I think of a militarily sitting duck, and the string of vehicles that were viciously attacked by U.S. forces as they were attempting to leave Baghdad. My own blood thirst is activated. My saliva glands for war start to produce a watery spit in anticipation of something charred-rare to digest. There’s a sick, animalistic caveman part of me that wants American Special Forces to go fight in Ukraine and make things right.
This war scares me. Local gripes feel petty now. I’m reminded of a period in Aspen several years ago when I noticed an uptick in Eastern European young people here, working in the hospitality industry. I’d see them at restaurants, at hotels, at the ARC. Finally, my curiosity got the better of me one day. I started asking the newcomers where they were from. It turns out a lot of them were from Ukraine. I can only imagine what they’re going through right now as they try to keep their emotions in check as they placate the seemingly inane demands of high-maintenance locals and guests.
There was a kid I grew up in Aspen named Preston Mendenhall. He has a sister Allison, who was in my class. Their parents owned a local kids’ favorite store on the mall next to Aspen Drug called “Wax-n-Wicks” — famous for handing out free apple cider to anyone who passed through the door. Preston studied Russian in school and ended up as an international correspondent. One time I was watching the 5 o’clock evening news, and there he was on TV, a kid from Aspen, reporting from Moscow. He also reported extensively from Iraq and Afghanistan. I’d be extremely interested to hear what he has to say right now.
Russians have never been a huge tourist demographic in Aspen, but they do come here. Lately, there has been heated dialogue about the presence of Russian oligarchs in our community and how we reconcile that reality. The fact is: Aspen has always been a safe haven for bad people to hide, spend and protect their money. At some point, we have all come into either direct or indirect contact with what people refer to as “blood money.” I’ve taken it. Chances are you have, too.
The closest I’ve been to Russia is the Russian Tea Room in New York City, where at age 16, I dined on a delectable chicken Kiev. After our meal, when I retrieved my Sears tweed trench coat back from the 80-year-old Russian coat check lady, I discovered she had stolen my pot and pipe from the pocket. My mom asked me, “Is something wrong?” “I ... I just have to go to the bathroom.” I replied. I stormed back up the stairs and gave the lady a good finger wagging. She instantly wagged her finger right back at me. I learned at an early age that Russians are extremely difficult to negotiate with.
I can’t help but wonder if we’re witnessing the slow-motion car crash that turns into World War III. What would happen if America were attacked? The 1984 movie “Red Dawn” painted that very scenario, right here in Colorado. Spoiler alert — it didn’t end well for the Russians. Can you imagine if American refugees flooded both the Mexican and Canadian borders, seeking shelter while the rest sprayed the enemy with gunfire?
Remember just a couple of weeks ago when we were all talking about how horrible the Russian Olympic Federation was with the incomprehensible doping of a 15-year old figure skater? The eyes of the world sat on their couches and watched her melt down on live TV. Right now I get the feeling we’re watching the exact same thing happen to Russia’s leader. It’s almost as if we’re witnessing a disgraced professional athlete caught cheating, red-handed, and losing all of his lucrative sponsorship deals one by one. The glaring difference being that the cost of viewing is human lives. How much longer will the world superpowers stand idle before someone challenges Russia militarily? We can distill our collective will down to how much Americans are willing to pay for a gallon of gasoline.
