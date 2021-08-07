I’m guilty of doing the “West End sneak.” That’s where you drive through the West End neighborhood in an effort to get out of town faster.
Honestly, it doesn’t feel good to me. Maybe I’m in the minority, but I actually feel terrible doing it. The reason for my misgivings about driving through the West End to beat the traffic is because I grew up there — a block away from debatably the worst intersection — and I can empathize with the people who call it home. If 2,000 cars were driving through my neighborhood five days a week, I’d be pissed too.
The West End has been vilified over the years as being a dead spot where no one lives, full of second homes, without families and somewhat exemplary of what is wrong with Aspen. I’m here to tell you that’s simply not the case. I know and love people who live in the West End. Frankly, my dream house is in the West End. It’s arguably Aspen’s best neighborhood. The people who live there are seriously bumming about the traffic cutting through all the time. I don’t blame them.
On some level I can commiserate. I live in the flight path. From 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. every single day, the oppressive roar and swoosh of all types of jets and the lawnmower-esque whining of prop planes fills my senses. Now you understand why I’m the way I am. Then when I pull out of my neighborhood onto my extended driveway — McLain Flats Road — it’s into a steady stream of commuter traffic that’s in a real big hurry to get to Aspen. The same commuters are in an equally big rush to split. It’s like Aspen’s a woman everyone wants to have sex with, and right after they orgasm, they can’t leave fast enough.
Out of curiosity, would those same commuters be happier working closer to home, or is sucking off of the engorged nipple of Aspen too tempting, too fruitful, too easy, too financially rewarding to let go? Regardless, I see the pattern every single day because I’m a part of it. I have four cars in my driveway — not because I’m rich or greedy, but because I’m a gas addict like all other Americans who aren’t living in tipis off the grid. I live in employee housing and own and operate two service-oriented businesses.
I’m the problem. I’m a self-loathing member of what I call the “White Truck Brigade” — one of the hundreds of white trucks that come into Aspen every day to provide services and make the world turn, and I specifically plan my schedule so that I end with my last account of the day in the West End, so that I can exit town via Power Plant Road. My only saving grace, if there even is such a thing, which there isn’t, is that I turn right onto Cemetery Lane and head for my “driveway,” McLain Flats road. Don’t even get me started about all the mini plastic liquor bottles lining the downvalley shoulder.
Every single day without fail I’m either tailgated or passed on a double-yellow line; or someone’s drifting into my lane, cutting a blind corner. Calling specific people out besides Roger Marolt in the newspaper is futile for three reasons: 1) it’s a bad look 2) people don’t read this crap and 3) you’re not going to change anyone’s minds because everybody’s right all the time. It’s a one-way, my-way world. The deleted comments from the West End article in the comment section of this paper were really, really disgusting.
Not only is the West End bad, but Cemetery Lane also is an extremely busy road. I’ve nearly been creamed while mowing lawns on a couple occasions. The people who live there are every bit as dismayed as the West End residents. I shudder at what it’d be like now, had the city not put in that well-used, elevated bike path, the sidewalk and the speed humps. “Locals” actually fought it vociferously at the time.
The recent tack and angle that the West End group has taken to discourage the “sneak,” of idling being bad for the environment, misses the mark for me. We blew through that four-way “bad for the environment” stop sign a long time ago. The air quality on Main Street is actually poor. And frankly, the pollution is better now than it used to be here. Remember PM-10 and the brown cloud over Aspen every morning? It’s like they’re going to have a breakthrough because they’re tugging on the heartstrings of environmental warriors on council.
The more important part is that the “sneak” is just plain intrusive — and dangerous. I don’t buy the defiant commuter’s argument that you can drive anywhere on any road because it’s America, and you can’t tell me what to do — which seems to be the lowest common denominator of most arguments these days. Traffic, like all the other oft-bemoaned woes of poor downtrodden locals, is a fire hydrant you can’t turn off. Redirecting the stream is the best you can do. Aspen is a small but mighty city now. There is no solution other than literally handing out condoms at the entrance to Aspen.
I arrived at the odd place this winter where I intentionally waited in line on Main Street to exit town with everybody else. In retrospect, it was a learning experience to me, and an exercise in patience. It was time to put all that yoga, mediation and lip service to the hippy-dippy mindset we’re quick to espouse, but hesitant to actually practice. Frankly, after being holed up with near-delirium-grade cabin fever, I wasn’t in any rush to get home. In retrospect, had I not done that, I mightn’t have noticed the Shadow Mountain Yeti in late March, first thinking that it was a fugitive scrap piece of white Tyvek housing wrap construction waste, blown by the wind.
I’ve been heartened by, and applaud the recent efforts of, the Aspen Police Department, which keeps traffic flowing through the West End as best they can, and for opening the downvalley bus lanes past the roundabout to evening commuter traffic. The other day they were doing the boogie in front of a message board, bringing much-needed levity to the situation. I feel the pain of the West End residents and hope that these efforts help to assuage their feelings of being constantly pinned down by commuter traffic.
The “West End sneak” has been going on for over 25 years. I wonder who the first person to do it was, and how people reacted when they bragged about it from their stool at the J-Bar?
It’s going to be fascinating to see how this situation gets addressed. If the residents upset about traffic start clamoring for the four-lane into town, things could get interesting. That’s the cool thing about Aspen — the longer you stick around, the more you get to see happen.
When you see an Amazon Prime 18-wheeler doing the "West End sneak," you know it's getting bad.