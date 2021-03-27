Making a personal connection with your local lift operators is a crucial component of skiing. As long as you’re pissing your life away like me — up on the slopes and riding chairlifts — you might as well strike up a conversation with those responsible with getting you safely to the top of each run. You’d be surprised: A lot of them are from noteworthy places and have really interesting back stories.
Have you noticed that for the most part all the lift operators this year are primarily young Americans? As a result of the anonymity created by mask wearing, I feel an odd detachment from the lifties (is that a derogatory term?) this year. Millennial generation snowboarders had the faceless Claude Raines “Invisible Man” look down pat years ago, and are perhaps unimpressed with the rest of Aspen getting in on the gag now, but for my cohort it’s a brand new bag. That’s where nametags come in handy. All you have to do is look down to see their name and where they’re from. It’s an easy way to strike up a conversation with lift operators.
Talking to the lift operators brightens your day and their day. It builds community; that communication facilitates a better understanding of the ski industry, and in turn, Aspen. That’s an important part of living here. A lot of people who live here, even ones who ski regularly, have a loose understanding of the ski industry. When someone says “SkiCo” I try to personify the term and think of everyone who works there, from management across the board to operations. They are our friends, our neighbors.
I got an exciting phone call this fall from my sister Johanna. Apparently, plans were in the works for my nephew Jude to come out to Aspen for the winter to be a lift operator. He had a dream, a vision, and Aspen was a part of it. Perhaps he’d just watched “Dumb and Dumber,” “Aspen Extreme” or “Frozen” — the movie about the people who die on a chairlift. I’m not sure. I had his whole winter and rest of his life planned out for him. Either way, nothing ever came about, and I was extremely bummed-out. But there will be more ski seasons.
He might not have taken a stab at “livin’ the dream,” but apparently from the looks of it, a lot of kids who were taking a year off from college due to the circumstances, did. You can see their cheery masked faces at most every chairlift and gondola from the far reaches of Campground Chairlift — the 1A of Snowmass — to the Silver Queen Gondola.
The J-1 Visa program didn’t allow for many foreigners this year, so there’s a glaring absence of the ethnic diversity you usually find: typically, Argentinians, Brazilians, Australians. One of the lift operators I talked to said that’s a huge noticeable difference this year — an American homogeny that’s a vast departure from the vivacious internationally flavored lifties-lifestyle, from the food to the language to the culture and all the after-work extracurricular activities. I did spot and interrogate in disbelief one sole international lift operator from Mexico City, who’s here on a student visa loophole.
Is there an art to loading lifts? You better believe it. Some do it better than others, but to me the sensei is Tommy at Highlands. He could do a master class in lift operations at CMC. All new-hire lift operators should be required to do a training seminar with him.
Lift operators might not realize it, but they wield a great deal of power. They can create a vibe, a mood at each one of their lifts. All it takes is a good playlist, a BBQ grill, some intriguing message-board art and a well-placed, thought-provoking snow sculpture. They can make their lift and the terrain it serves a hotspot on the mountain. Another good reason to be friends with the lift operators is that you never know when there’s going to be a spare brat, burger or soda up for grabs at the bottom of Bell Chair.
The good lifties stay here after a season. Aspen gets her hooks into ’em deep and they can’t leave. They fall in love, get married, have kids and establish a precarious foothold in town like the rest of us. A few years ago (15?) there was an all-star crew at the bottom of Deep Temerity that I got to know. One day there was a roll-back and their eyes were as big as eight balls, like ghosts that had just seen a ghost. They were the guys who effectively started the hot dog Wednesday scene there — just like the lift operator known affectionately as “Mudflap” at the bottom of the old Tiehack two-seater effectively started Bacon Day.
There have been some legendary lift operators over the years. This year’s eager young American crew may just be the next wave. Strike up a conversation with one this weekend. It’s not too late. You’ll be amazed at the things you can learn from them.
Lorenzo likes the relaxing ride of a properly loaded old two-seater chairlift where he can rest his weary legs, relax and smell the snowflakes. He rides 1A because the Gondola is for potheads. Follow him at instagram.com/lorenzosemple3/ or email him at suityourself@sopris.net.