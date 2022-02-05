After enduring what can only be described as a historic maelstrom of real estate and short-term rental activity for the past two years straight, the Aspen City Council decided to give the local development and real estate industries a “timeout” in the form of a moratorium. Whether you agree with that is up to you. We’re in that lockdown as we speak. This is what a moratorium looks and feels like in Aspen. I’m happy to be alive now, witnessing history in the making.
The STR market is turning out to be the STD of the real estate market. Everybody needs a punching bag to work out his or her aggressions, to place blame and direct angst toward, and the short-term rental market is that scapegoat right now.
The other target of anguish these days is local developer Mark Hunt. I say “local” because, just the other day, I saw an “Evict Mark Hunt” sticker on a ski bum’s ski. The next day I did what any self-respecting local columnist would do — I went over to his office and congratulated him for becoming bumper-sticker fodder, and told him he’s finally made it as a “local” in Aspen!
But back to the STRs. The short-term rental in my mind is what’s generally referred to as a “disruptive business model” — where a sector of the market adapts to fill a need, unconventional in its very nature. I know about disruptive business models, because I’ve owned and operated one for the past 25 years. When we first started a business renting ski outfits to tourists, there were two options — rent a retail space somewhere in Aspen and pay exorbitant rent and go out of business almost immediately, or do the business in a more “disruptive” fashion — delivery. We chose delivery.
Disruptive business models are one of those things that people who don’t operate them get really excited about. Your disruptive idea looks conceptually amazing on paper. They tell you what a good business model you have, they marvel at it, and then they ask you if you’ve ever been on “Shark Tank.” My response to that question is always, “Credit card, please!” When the time comes to comprehend the actual amount of work that goes into it, their brain shuts down. Don’t believe me? Look at my face and hair. This is my brain on a customer-service-intensive, disruptive business model.
Does anyone remember the local dialogue around here 25 years ago? I do. Those in the city and resort economy were commiserating about the fact that we were losing “hot beds” and “pillows” at breakneck speed. Small hotels, lodges and the like were closing left and right and not being replaced. Aspen’s bed base was shrinking like a man’s genitals in the old cold plunge at the Aspen Club. Oh, and the other dialogue was that heartless local landlords — whom everyone seemingly hated indiscriminately — were killing the town with expensive rents.
Here we are 25 years later talking about the burgeoning short-term rental market. Is this a result of our shrinking bed base? I think so. And in another 25 years, my thought is that the market will swing back the other way — there will actually be an abundance of places to rent. Regardless — I’ll be around to see. I’m not going anywhere. Even if that ludicrous idea of waiving all the deed restrictions on my sprawling employee housing trophy ranchette came to fruition, I wouldn’t get sucked into the hysteria of it all. I don’t care how much Steven Shane and his “Angels” offer me!
I will remind the reader that Aspen history looks back favorably at those in local government who imposed moratoriums. I’ve seen moratoriums come and go, and lived through them all. One of the arguments I heard was that property managers were being negatively impacted as a result of this stifling moratorium. Are we talking about the same property managers I always talk to who have been losing their minds and unable to keep up with everything for the past two years? Or are they different ones?
Dare I say I’m finding all of this somewhat amusing? Real estate and money bore me. I’m just a very small cog in an extremely large machine. I’m friends with all the players on both sides. I see them in town and have compelling in-depth rap sessions about these issues. I’ve talked to Realtors who are and aren’t signing the petition. Watching this play out in the local papers and in council meetings kind of makes me cringe. I can’t get involved in harboring any resentment toward any of the entities entangled in these specific issues du jour. It doesn’t serve any of my relationships.
Dissent like we’re witnessing about development and short-term rentals is important, though. We end up with a better finished product. Some people hate Aspen, but the fact is that a lot of towns in America and around the world look up to us for our ingenuity, creativity and fortitude in the face of rampant development. Those towns also admire us for our wildly successful employee housing programs, ironically funded by the very development we wrestle with. Maybe it’s time we look to other townships now for guidance about that throbbing, short-term rental cold sore on our lip everyone’s picking at now.
