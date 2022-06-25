This is a hard column to pen. I’ve been meaning to write about the subject of fentanyl and how its potentially deadly presence in drugs these days is the singular reason I will never snort cocaine again in my lifetime.
What really spurred me to do this was a sobering — literally and figuratively — article in the Aspen Daily News, written by Steve Alldredge (“Fentanyl, the counterfeit killer,” June 21). Everyone with kids or friends who do drugs, and those who do drugs recreationally, should read it.
I have two kids who fall within the 18-35 age demographic that’s most likely to include victims of death from fentanyl poisoning. This goes way beyond telling your kids to “be careful out there!” while giving them a hug and head pat before they venture off into the wide world. I told my kids (in no uncertain terms) that under no circumstances whatsoever are you to take a pill, snort or ingest any powder — be it cocaine, ecstasy, molly or whatever cutesy nickname the drug dealer or your peers are calling it. I will continue to hammer this message home.
The only circumstance, I told them, that you should be taking a pill of any kind is from a store-bought, over-the-counter medication, or a prescription bottle with your name on it, something your doctor has prescribed.
The other thing that I told my two sons was that if they feel they can’t get high enough through the means of drinking beer and smoking pot, then come see me — we have a way bigger problem that needs to be addressed immediately.
“Not my little angel, they would never do anything like that!” you say to yourself. You’d be surprised what happens at concerts these days. Take your personal experience from growing up in the 1960s, ’70s or in my case, the ’80s as an example. As a “Deadhead” I could tell you horror stories all day long. The thing about fentanyl is there are no second chances. The stakes of using drugs recreationally are life and death. Personally, I see no dignity in dying in a porta-potty from an overdose after doing a line of cocaine at JazzFest.
If you took a “straw” poll on who in Aspen has ever done cocaine, especially if they were here in the “good old days,” I bet you’d be shocked with the results. My guess would be that at least seven out of 10 respondents would be affirmative. I miss those days. I’m glad they’re gone.
So why do people turn to sources other than their doctors for drugs? I can tell you from personal experience it’s next to impossible these days to get your doctor to prescribe pain pills. I’ll walk into the doctor’s office with a blown-out back from landscaping, and (arguably) a genuine need for a pain medication, and get denied. Maybe it’s the way I look. Maybe it’s the way I talk. Then a housewife walks in next with a painful case of “tennis elbow” and walks out with a prescription for a mayonnaise jar full of Oxycontin. I don’t get it.
I’ve heard all kinds of stories locally of people getting brought back from the brink of death with Narcan. I heard a rumor of multiple overdoses in one night at a local nightclub from a batch of something with fentanyl going around.
A few years ago I was friendly — as I always am — with the Tiehack lift crew. I knew all their names and where they were from. We had a rapport. One day the lift supervisor was loading chairs, which I found odd. The mood was somber. I asked where the regular guy was today. The boss informed me that the liftie had died. The next day, there was a story in the paper highlighting the details of the fentanyl overdose that had killed him. The facts of the case came cold and hard.
I urge everyone to read Alldredge’s article about fentanyl overdoses. The landscape has changed with doing drugs recreationally. Not only have the goalposts moved, they were cut down in the dead of night by drug dealers. Remember, not everyone you meet in a parking lot at Red Rocks, or at a bar late at night, is your friend.
A guy last summer, a longtime Aspen resident, told me to my face that the kids dying from fentanyl overdoses “deserved it.” Just for the record: They don’t. No one does.
Talk to your kids bluntly in no uncertain terms. Tell them how hurtful their deaths would be. Everyone knows that the mystique of breaking through to a higher level of consciousness by the use of drugs and alcohol is a sham.
I challenge you to have this dialogue with your friends, and ask yourself, how high do I actually need to get? My heart is deeply bruised from the stories of people losing their kids to overdoses. The fear of losing my kids far eclipses my fear of death. Thanks for writing that meaningful article, Steve.
Contact Lorenzo at suityourself@sopris.net or instagram.com/lorenzosemple3/.