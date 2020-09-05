One of my favorite things about summer is waking up and watching the Tour de France. It reminds me of bike trips as a kid through Europe, staying at youth hostels. I’m a pathetic excuse for a road biker now, but there’s still something comforting and familiar about seeing the peloton snake its way through the French countryside.
Who can deny the soothing commentary of Phil Liggett, with a laundry list of witty superlatives in his British accent and his American right-hand man, Bob Roll? Incidentally, both commentators are calling the race live from two different continents — Phil from a studio near Heathrow Airport, and Bob from a workspace in Stamford, Connecticut.
Something different I’ve been doing this year — in conjunction with watching the Tour — is listening to “The Move” podcast with Lance Armstrong, middleman JB Hager and George Hincappie. Say what you must about Lance Armstrong, but after being disgraced, replaced and erased from the Tour de France logbooks, he’s managed to make a return to the sport of cycling in a clever and relevant way. Whether it’s an old house or someone’s life, Aspen loves a good tear-down. Also worth noting, Aspen has largely welcomed him and provided safe refuge.
As a self-loathing road biker, listening to “The Move” while mowing lawns has me contemplating the unthinkable: getting my old Motobecane road bike out of the shed, putting new tires on it, donning my spandex clown outfit and going on a road ride. Any excuse to shave my legs.
I used to be on the Ajax Tavern cycling team when I raced in the Aspen Cycling Club. The perks were ideal, thanks to team manager Jan Koorn (what an immaculate cycling name). After each Tuesday’s sufferfest, you got a free burger and beer. There I was at the bar, all alone, wearing my “kit.” My idea of a road ride these days is on the soft-surface East of Aspen Trail — wearing flip-flops — from the Stillwater take-out back to the car after paddleboarding. Frankly, at this point in my cycling career, I’m more interested in one of those bitchin’ e-road bikes.
I never really understood road racing. Road riding is linear, mountain biking is more lateral. I guess I’m more of a sideways thinker. There were guys I could humiliate on a mountain bike that would effortlessly ride away from me on a road bike. The peloton is a textbook example of the saying, “The sum is greater than its parts.” The seemingly endless, pointless attacks, the constant danger of crashing, the mindless behavior resembling that of a school of piranhas. The remorseless nature of its unpredictability often ended up with me getting “dropped.” There is nothing as spirit crushing as the feeling of falling off the back of a peloton.
Soaking up “The Move” gives you a rare inside-PED-baseball view behind the curtain of the complex, painful, strategic, sometimes macabre world of road biking. Anyone who’s been around Aspen for a while remembers the “Monte of Italy” van and has an affinity for road cycling, the Red Zinger road race, the Coors Classic and, fairly recently, the USA Pro Challenge. Not to mention, Aspen was the home of the 1984 Gold Medal Olympic Road Cycling winner Alexi Grewal. Interestingly enough, “The Move” podcast is recorded from a studio in Aspen’s West, where I grew up riding BMX bikes behind the Grewal brothers, namely my best friend Rishi and his older brother, Ranjeet — who could easily jump four trash cans on his Mongoose. I learned a lot about riding bicycles, but it was brutal.
“The Move” has an undercurrent of the ongoing competition between Lance Armstrong and George Hincappie. Every day after recording the program, they go out on a mountain bike ride and try to punish each other for bragging rights. It’s not uncommon to encounter them on the local trails. That’s one of the things I love about Aspen — you never know who you’re going to run into. One day, I was coming back from a mountain-bike ride up the final slog out of Jaffe Park. This guy was flying down the loose-gravel bike path, pedaling while cornering with no hands — whilst texting — back when I was personally offended by people texting while biking. As he whizzed past me and flashed the peace sign, I realized it was none other than Lance Armstrong.
George Hincappie will get a real kick out of this one: You know what my real cycling claim to fame is? I’m the guy who beat Lance Armstrong in Cyclebar. One day, I walked into Cyclebar Aspen, and Lance Armstrong was sitting in the front row. At the end of the 45-minute class, the monitors displayed the participants’ rank and stats. There it was for all the class to see: “Lance A” in second place, below me. It reminded me of that scene in “Cheech and Chong’s Up in Smoke,” where he sings, “Mexican-Americans love education, so they go to night school, and they take Spanish and get a B!” Lance Armstrong got a “B” in Cyclebar. Maybe riding behind the Grewal brothers as a kid all those years finally paid off ...