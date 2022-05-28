I begged them to do it for years. I ranted in columns, made phone calls, set up meetings in person, exchanged emails and had one-on-one conversations with owners, editors and publishers of our local papers, pleading with them to take down the online comment sections of their websites. I may have finally gotten my way.
My thoughts were that our wells were being poisoned. I honestly felt the internet forums and their vitriolic nature were contributing negatively to our town’s mental health. Besides, they’re a bad look for Aspen, as well as the publications and advertisers to which they’re attached.
“But they get clicks!” “It’s freedom of speech!” “We think they further the dialogue.”
Those were some of the perplexing replies I would get. The comment sections of our local newspapers further the dialogue all right — right into the nearest ditch. If you’re valuing hate-clicks, you might want to rethink strategy. You can chalk online comment sections up to a failed sociological experiment.
The philosophical question I posed to local editors: “Are you a publisher or a platform?” That was the delineating line for me. There always has been, and always will be, a comment section as far as I’m concerned: letters to the editor. Go ahead and squawk away to your heart’s content, like a magpie.
The Aspen Times still enables comments on a very select number of articles — the rhyme and reason is a donkey I’ve yet to pin a tail on. The Aspen Daily News no longer has an online comments section. Hallelujah. Proud to work for them.
Let me state that I have nothing but respect for the local journalists who work so hard for both papers to inform the local dialogue and bring us the Aspen-area news. I truly value all of my relationships with the mighty local news media. You make me a better writer. I see myself, as a columnist, as a nuisance and a much lower life form than actual journalists.
Recently, when the Aspen Daily News took its comment section down, my loose understanding was that it wasn’t by choice; rather the comment section’s Facebook plug-in was noncompatible with the website. So technically, it wasn’t abolished; it was technologically kneecapped. I’ll take that. The comment section’s last comment was “no comment.”
As one of the kids who used to scurry around town selling the Aspen Times out of a backpack on Thursday afternoons after school — along with a whole gaggle of other local hoodlums — I take a great deal of pride in our local newspapers. To be a columnist is both an honor and a privilege to me.
It took me a while to really realize the responsibility you carry to your community as a columnist; that obligation being to further a heightened, reasonable dialogue in a well-mannered and educated fashion. I take this plight personally. I’m a firm believer that online comment sections are detrimental to that very mission.
But there’s a work-around for people looking to get on fights on the internet with complete strangers, some of whom are posting under pseudonyms. Most stories are posted to social media. Within that forum, you can have at it.
If you want to do freedom-of-speech calisthenics and shoot your mouth off, insulting people you may or may not know, there’s a place for that — the local bar of your choice. Eventually, even a blasé bartender will become the ad hoc forum administrator and tell you to put a cork in it.
I’ve lived here long enough to witness our local newspapers go from one to two, and somehow survive the remorseless slash and burn by the internet and continued corporate takeover of Aspen media. The fact that we still have Grassroots, Aspen Public Radio and two local papers is astounding when you think of how daily print media is being hollowed out nationwide like a termite-infested, old-growth log.
I challenge locals, or people who used to live here and have strong opinions about Aspen, to be better neighbors online. There’s a part of me that believes hateful, insulting speech online ultimately leads to violence. Maybe not directly, but it certainly doesn’t help.
There were times when I truly felt the local online dialogue would lead to a shooting. I don’t think we’re out of the woods either. It scares me to wonder how many people are driving up and down Highway 82 with guns in their cars these days. Have you noticed the armed security guard that patrols the county and city buildings? And to think that in March, I was having a rigorous dialogue about not vacationing in Mexico because it’s unsafe.
Just the other day while driving into town I saw local kids on their way to school — some of them on bikes, others with backpacks seemingly bigger than they were. Our town’s main drag was lined with vibrant, crisp American flags. The combination of sights made me sick to my stomach in the brash morning light of recent school shootings.
I want to celebrate spring, the end of the pandemic, the summer concert season. But I just can’t get there mentally right now. Doing so seems so mind-numbingly out of touch. I love my town and country so much. I find myself crying easily and emotionally fragile right now. My lesson: As a parent, try and pay attention to what your kids are doing online.
The very first article I ever wrote as a freshman was for the “Aspen High Times” in journalism class. The topic: gun control. I sent a letter to my congressman and the whole caboodle. To this day, I go up to the AHS journalism class and volunteer a few times a year. And on our high school wall of fame are senior pictures from the 1960s and ’70s of kids holding rifles.
Remind me — who or what is preventing a school shooting from happening here in Aspen, or elsewhere in the Roaring Fork Valley? The commonality that scares me is that in every single instance of these deadly events, there’s an online social media component.
Not providing a platform for reckless online dialogue in our local papers — the mind-springs from which we all drink daily — is as good of a start as any.
