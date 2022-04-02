“Spider Lives” is a must-see movie honoring the life and legacy of Spider Sabich. The hourlong documentary is being shown in Snowmass on Friday, April 8 to coincide with Sabich’s long-awaited, well-deserved induction into the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame.
The film is a compelling intersection of memories and emotion that really captures a time in Aspen we often circle back to longingly, either for answers, closure or comfort. For me, Spider does still live, figuratively, right here in Aspen-Snowmass.
“Spider Lives” took incredible courage and honesty to make. The Spider Sabich story is one of the most intriguing and compelling sagas ever to play out in our town. If you’re unfamiliar with the backstory, now’s your big chance. The legend is still unfolding. After you see the movie, you’ll understand why.
If you lived in Aspen in the 1970s, ’80s and beyond, it’s important you see this movie. If you moved here after that, or even arrived recently, I’d say it’s equally essential to see this movie to help understand Aspen’s ski history and to be able to better comprehend the present and where we’re headed.
I saw an advance screening of the show in January, and in some sense I’m still mentally processing what I saw. Tangles of emotional wires still need sorting out. There are multiple, deep personal connections, which my contemporaries —who grew up here doing “Aspenauts” and ski racing — have to this intricate, layered story.
I never was much of a ski racer. But growing up as a kid, I have fond memories of going the see the pro slalom races at the Buttermilk and Aspen Highlands base areas. The dual slalom format is exciting to watch. We used to hike up the sides of the course and watch the racers come flying off of the jumps, thrashing the bamboo gates.
Down at the base in the finish we’d seek autographs, and collect swag from the sponsors like Salomon, K2, Budweiser and Benson & Hedges. My friend Jim Salter had a shoebox chock full of stickers and patches he collected from those races over the years. The Aspen childhood recollections they invoke come washing over me like a tempestuous late spring snow squall.
Later in the day while skiing, we would try and emulate their style and power, pretending to be our favorite racer. There were many local Aspen kids skiing around pretending they were Spider Sabich. Just the other day on 1A, I was still fantasizing about skiing like him — counter rotating, legs close together, inside ski light on the snow.
It’s no mistake that Buttermilk had one of our favorite attractions when we were kids: the “Killy Jump,” named for Sabich’s rival, Jean Claude Killy. The movie “Spider Lives” highlights the grueling clashes and crashes between the two world famous racers, and how it unfolded over the years. There isn’t a “Spider Jump” that I’m aware of, yet, but he does have an entire bustling race arena named after him at Snowmass that will be featured this week for the NASTAR nationals.
One of my favorite movies ever is “Downhill Racer” starring Robert Redford. There’s a fascinating story the screenwriter, James Salter, told a small group of us assembled for an Aspen Historical Society “Time Travel Tuesday.” It happened a few years ago, but it always stuck with me.
After he wrote the screenplay (here in Aspen), Salter went with a contingency to the 1968 Winter Olympics in Grenoble, France to do a location scout for the movie. While roaming the base lodge, the director was explaining that the main character would be modeled after Billy Kidd, star of the U.S. Ski Team.
Robert Redford scanned the room and saw Alpha-dog Billy holding court with his teammates. Then he noticed another man seated by himself over in the corner, appearing stoic.
“Who’s that?” asked Redford. It turns out the man was none other than Spider Sabich. Robert Redford was immediately captivated by him, and decided immediately that was who he was going to model his character after.
Another note of interest about the movie “Downhill Racer”: Roman Polanski was the original director, but left the project when he was arrested for sexual assault of a minor. His idea was to have the main character die in a horrific downhill crash at the end of the movie.
The old ski footage of Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk alone is well worth the generous price of the free admission. The skis, the sweaters, the stretch pants and sunglasses, the hats and goggles, the form of the racers, the courses — all of those components are fascinating to me.
Get your tickets now online if you haven’t already. Go to bobbeattie.org to register. Prepare to have your mind fully blown, as mine was.
