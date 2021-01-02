Watch carefully and you’ll witness a middle-aged, low-functioning, ever-morphing ski bum attempt to justify the previously unthinkable: buying anything other than a full Premier Passport for a season of skiing in Aspen.
There were days when I scoffed at the weekend warrior, or the classic pass purchaser — the guy who slaves away for “The Man,” giving the best years of his life to his work only to unleash on the weekends with a pent-up fury of adventure and athleticism that knew no boundaries or boundary ropes. Buying anything other than a full pass was a sign of weakness — a blatant lack of dedication to the very ethos of the ski bum.
Then I became that very Weekend Wally. Incidentally, it was when I worked for the Aspen Skiing Co. and had a free pass. It’s funny that when you get a free pass, you have a very limited pain tolerance for listening to other people bemoan the price of a pass. It’s boring.
I’ve been a Premier Pass holder for at least the past 25 years, but when the pass price options and announcements finally came this year, it was the weekday-only ski pass that stood out. After minor deliberations with my ski-adventure buddy, we quickly came to the conclusion it was clearly the way to go.
Frankly, we’d already been shying away from skiing weekends for years for myriad apt reasons, even looking at the weekends on the mountains with some disdain. It was at this crucial juncture in our ski careers we effectively morphed from caterpillars into moths, bought the weekday-only pass and became more mature weekday warriors.
Then came the crucial litmus test: the blackout dates. Would I have a tantrum? Honestly, having SkiCo tell me what and when I could and couldn’t do was a godsend. I was shocked at how much stuff you can get done when you’re not pissing your life away skiing all the time. I’m much like a toddler in the sense that I need structure in my life — a routine, lines to draw within, boundaries to push up against, and guardrails to prevent a big crash.
Besides, if you have time to freeski during Christmas week, you’re either doing something really right or way wrong. To those of us in the ski and service industry, the stress of trying to ski Christmas week is like a quarterback trying to force a pass into double coverage — and can be the emotional straw that broke the camel’s back. Let the paying customers have at it! If you’re financially independent (aka filthy rich), then working Christmas week is moot.
After consulting a die-hard regular Aspen-Mountain-only aficionado this fall about the weekday pass, he said he balked because he looked at the calendar, did the math on an abacus and it comes out to less than 100 possible days. Fair enough. I’ve netted so many 100-day pins I’ve forgotten more about skiing than I remember. I’ve even shed a few pledge pins by actually wearing them around while working. Three knee surgeries, countless aches and pains, frostbite, dispatched toenails, skin cancers all over my face, bald-faced lying to people about my real whereabouts on powder days ... I’m OK with not skiing 100 days.
Now that I’m a devout pass-carrying weekday warrior, I can finally relax on the weekends. Go cross-country skiing, skinning, go on a snow e-bike ride, cook, read or just sit around eating Pringles and watching football while wallowing in the ripening fruits of my labor. The weekend warrior only has two days to go hog wild; the more advanced weekday warrior has five.
The weekday pass is a hit now, but it started off rough. We went to the ticket office in Snowmass on the cut-off day before the early-purchase deadline and bought ours. Much to my surprise, my wife bought my pass for me, on-site. It was so much of a surprise that I was in shock and apparently didn’t show enough “gratitude.” She gave me the dreaded silent treatment on the endless car ride home.
In my defense, I’m a giver and don’t really know how to express the appropriate amount of thankfulness at receiving gifts. It’s something I need to work on, being a better gift receiver. It boils down to feelings of inadequacy and unworthiness, so there’s some sense of guilt when getting gifts. My oldest sister’s a psychiatrist. I know these things.
My gratitude skyrocketed when I discovered how freeing skiing for free again is. You ski differently for free; indifferent to lift lines, more tolerant, less judgmental, more relaxed and observant. You ski with an abandon, as if a Front Range day-skier, carelessly hitting rocks like you’re on rental skis with full damage-waiver insurance, skiing down Mill Street all the way into town.
I’m now compelled to show the right amount of gratitude by skiing every weekday possible. I found I do some of my best work on the hill on those deserted weekday mornings and afternoons when no one’s watching. The weekday pass is by far the best offering since the Highlander. It won’t be back next year. Not at that price.
