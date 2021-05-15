Just by looking around Aspen it seems we have ourselves a good old-fashioned boomtown on our hands right now. Real estate and construction are obviously the big driving factors, with a trickle-down effect adding financial buoyancy to just about every conceivable cottage industry. When I look at the exorbitant prices, I feel a bemused detachment from and indifference to the hundreds of millions of dollars. Nothing in Aspen surprises me anymore.
I’m not amazed at how fast someone can run or bike up Smuggler anymore, or how fast someone can skin up Aspen Mountain or hike the bowl, or do the Power of 4. It’s the guy I see out for his first run of the season, pounding along the bike path like an elephant with a beet-red face, or the girl hyperventilating at her first exercise class of the year, trying to get back in shape — those are the people and things that impress me now. People and their everyday struggles with the human condition pique my interest, as opposed to an incomprehensible orbit of wealth that I occasionally graze off like a wayward asteroid.
Perhaps that has something to do with the fact that I own my own employee-housing, free-standing home outright. My tax valuation deed just arrived and my humble abode’s overall value is probably less than the yearly landscaping/snowplowing and maintenance bill at most of the big residences. When it comes to the astral cost of real estate here, I’m largely unfazed by it. I’m not planning on leaving or moving … ever. My strategy all along has been to retire and then die peacefully here in my employee-housing unit, with one of my kids changing my diaper and feeding me canned carrots and fruit cups to the bitter end.
I’ve never gotten sucked into the money frenzy of Aspen. Whether it’s real estate or new cars or flipping houses or buying real estate in other zip codes, I’ve always been perfectly happy living on the fringes and margins of local society. When I hear people who moved here as adults complain about development and construction I have to chuckle to myself. It’s almost as though they feel they are defenders of Aspen on some profound level. Truth is, there are forces of money and power at play here much bigger than we are and well out of our control. It’s like trying to hold onto a runaway high-pressure fire hose or putting your foot on the rail in an effort to stop a train.
Then it occurred to me — over the course of my life, toiling away at living the dream in Aspen, I’ve made a million dollars. Look Mom, I’m a ski-bum millionaire! All I have to show for it though is skin cancer, scars from knee surgery, used cars, a kit house with an addition scabbed-on and a hopelessly new-age Colorado state of mind.
Part of being content in the midst of a boomtown economy is knowing your responsibility in it and being confident in that role. I always liken the economy of Aspen to a giant whale, and me and my businesses one of those pilot-fish that attaches itself to the whale and sucks off of the plankton and microbes stuck to the vast surface area of its sides. As I scour the dermal layer of the giant beast, keeping it barnacle free, we exist together is a state of symbiosis. It’s a mostly silent mutual agreement. Kind of like an Old West-style handshake agreement — no legal papers or signatures required.
It makes me wonder what Aspen was really like in its previous heyday of the silver boom of the late 1800s with its whorehouses, opium addicts and whiskey bars. How did the workingman reconcile a place in society with wealthy barons, landowners, developers and mine owners? What was the dynamic back then between the immigrants and the different ethnicities doing the heavy lifting, and the Native Americans struggling to keep a foothold in the valley without literally being killed? What was our real estate and housing like then in the pandemic of the early 1900s?
Living in close proximity to wealth like we see here on a daily basis will afford you some interesting opportunities if you open your eyes to it and aren’t so blinded by jealousy and rage about it that you can’t see straight. Even so, a man has to know his place. Mine is right here in the middle of it all, going about my business with my head down, watching it all go by: day after day, season by season, year after year, town drama after town drama, adult child after adult child.
