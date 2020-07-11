Just like everyone else in Aspen, I got sucked into the vortex of the paddleboard craze a few years ago. It was inevitable. You can only hold out for so long after seeing streams of SUVs loaded with SUPs headed for what I now refer to as the “Wet-n-Wildwood Adventure Park.” The activity of paddleboarding and all of the tragically hip coeds who do it regularly is like a tractor beam pulling you out to the “serenity” (ha!) of the North Star Nature Preserve. Frankly, I was scared to even go up there this year and be a part of the surge.
I actually feel sorry sometimes for the people who live right on the river near the put-in. As you float by and gape at their riverfront spreads, you can only imagine that the nonstop pageantry of flotsam and jetsam, associated chatter and “Whoop-whoops” gets old after a while. As someone who lives on the Rio Grande Trail I can somewhat relate and try to commiserate. I’m thinking a pirate-esque evening surprise-attack barrage of water balloons blasting people off their vessels and confiscating their booty as a user fee might take the edge off.
The shining stars in my eyes are the naturalists who work for the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies, stationed up at the Wildwood put-in. They’re always upbeat, helpful and friendly, even when things are spiraling out of control with cars, boards, kayaks, inflatable sharks and innertubes strewn about. Never in their wildest dreams did they think being a naturalist was going to come down to effectively being a cross between a valet and a parking cop. They’re not answering questions about birds. I’ve called Chris Lane at ACES and implored him to give those kids a raise.
The parking arrangement of double-parking cars at the Wildwood put-in and leaving your keys in the ignition for a complete stranger to move your car for you is sketchy, at best. I can’t think of any other scenario where I would do that, other than a keg party that the Stones were playing at, and there was no parking. Especially in the age of coronavirus — the last thing I want is for a complete stranger to be in my vehicle, fondling the keys, steering wheel, gearshift, etc. Try explaining that accident to the insurance adjuster.
What’s also equally disturbing are people parking outside the Wildwood Lane turnoff on the shoulder of Highway 82 as an alternative. Out of curiosity, isn’t that like a $100 fine, parking a vehicle within 10 feet of a state highway? There are suitable ways around these problem areas, and they all include driving farther away, parking and walking a little longer — which ironically seems to be a huge inconvenience, the fitter people get. I wonder if the sheriff’s office or state patrol ever tickets those vehicles?
The people who live at the takeout area adjacent to the jumping bridge? That really has to suck. The incessant traffic jam and cars haphazardly parked, and constantly using their driveway as a turn-around area, puts a dent in their quality of life. I bet that little amenity wasn’t featured in the glossy real-estate brochure when they purchased those homes.
The funniest part of that to me is the house that puts out mini-hockey nets in their driveway as a deterrent. And what a deterrent that is for me. Nothing scares me more than the thought of parking anywhere near there, and having a rabid gang of miniature Hansen Brothers street-hockey players hack away at my shins, then take slap shots at my car with rocks as I’m speeding away.
Paddleboarding at the North Star Aqua-Adventure Park is best approached like skiing; pretend it’s a powder day, and everything is going to be at a premium — parking, space, quiet, solitude, convenience. The early bird gets the worm. Like most everything in Aspen, once you clean the lens that you view things through with Windex, and readjust the focus, things are better seen as relaxing. Go early, go late, or expect an element of chaos. Kudos to Janet Urquhart, the Pitkin County Open Space rangers and managers for trying to tackle these issues and protect our cherished amenity.
I’m really digging the Pitkin County sheriff’s vehicle parked on Highway 82 just opposite Lacet Lane as you come back into town. It’s Aspen’s scarier, higher-functioning version of the one over at Twin Lakes. Hopefully that will become a permanent fixture, rigged with a dummy inside, and a speed gun that triggers flashing lights when you’re speeding. This is what we need to pressure local law enforcement about — not masks. Incidentally, I talked to a day care teacher up at the Wildwood put-in, and she said the toddlers have no problem whatsoever wearing masks. What’s your excuse?
And just like ski season, the river season can end quickly. This year, no thanks to the relentless moisture-hemorrhaging winds, impending drought, the need to water insatiable lawns, snowmaking and the sobering, omnipotent Grizzly Reservoir diversion with its hands around our spigot, the river is someday bound to stop running entirely. It’s scary to think we’re at the top of the mythical water pyramid, too. Soon the river will be too low to put in at Wildwood anyways. The scabby remnants of the city snowpile from this year are like a dirt, gravel and trash-frittata. Now the only hope we have is rain. Cleansing, cool summer rain we’re all thirsting for right about now.