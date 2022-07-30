If you spy the lower flanks of Aspen’s urban/forest boundary interface, you’ll notice an abundance of dead and browning “beetle-kill” casualties. The forests look sick. Both pine and spruce stands in Aspen and Snowmass are taking some pretty serious bite wounds at the jabbering jaws of the pine beetle. We always used to boast how lucky we were here for avoiding the beetle scourge.
This is a potentially explosive fire situation. One well-placed strike of lightning and POW! Polish up your wingtip Oxfords and head down to the local armory, because it looks like the basement’s full of dynamite; our dance card is up. Fret not — as long as the Aspen volunteer fire department still offers its trademark “same-day service,” we should all be fine.
Those brown trees on Shadow Mountain aren’t just dead from the Yeti urinating on them. Gentleman’s Ridge, the Ute Trail face and the slope of Smuggler Mountain above Northstar Nature Preserve are good examples of this beetle-invasion-of-the-forestry phenomenon taking place right now. In the past year, the blight seems to have become exponentially worse. If you go deeper into the woods with a discerning eye, you’ll notice the beetle-kill areas are now everywhere in the upper Roaring Fork Valley.
I remember driving back from Denver over 20 years ago, noticing the newly dead trees lining the I-70 corridor. Initially, I figured the conifer cadavers were casualties from breathing exhaust. Then news of the pesky beetle spread like wildfire. If you look at those first kill areas now, you’ll notice nature has taken its course and new trees are growing in — with a little help from mankind. A massive replanting and forestry project over the last decade has been fruitful in some areas.
There was a theory that the pine beetle couldn’t withstand serious cold spells below -20 degrees or some such terrible temperature. The prolonged freezing cold would send the beetles to their early graves. Sure, the beetles would die, but can you imagine the ruin caused by a cold spell of that length and magnitude in Colorado during the winter tourist season? Every single pipe from Grand Junction to Limon would burst, for starters. The death toll would be staggering. Panic would ensue. Skiing would be brutal — if you didn’t die from exposure, that is. Besides, it looks like we’re not getting any extended below-freezing temperatures to kill the beetles. That cold, crystal ship has sailed.
Whenever I see beetle-kill on any one of the four ski areas, all I can envision is more skiable acreage. If I had carte blanche with SkiCo and the Forest Service as their CEO of on-mountain terrain management and development, every single dead tree (with the exception of sentimental, ornamental crag trees) would be removed from within the four ski area boundaries, and quickly. That’s the OCD lawn guy and micromanager gardener in me talking. I’d be the most popular man in town — with the skiers, anyway. If a tree even began to show signs of infestation, it’d soon meet my little friend the chainsaw before it could say, “Lincoln logs.” All of the pine beetle-kill wood would be processed at a mobile on-site mill and be used for local employee housing needs, among others.
Is there danger of fire on the ski mountains due to standing dead beetle-kill trees? You bet your beeping avalanche beacon there is. Can you imagine how good the skiing would be on Ajax after a forest fire restored the forest back to bald — like it was in the late 1800s? Aspen Mountain was as bald as Kojak. Where some see dead trees, all I see is potential skiable acreage. I recently came across an area on the East Rim Trail on Aspen Mountain where a sawyer crew of modern-day lumberjacks had felled a host of trees. That was an interesting sensation. I’m so used to seeing trees taken down by nature.
Have you noticed the plague affecting a considerable portion of the cottonwood trees around town? Usually it’s aphids and their nasty shellac, but now you can see that there is some kind of fungus causing the leaves to brown, curl and molt prematurely. And what happened to the cotton crop this year? I barely seem to recall wallowing in the usual storm of cottonwood cotton blowing around town this summer. We’re in low cotton. Surely the two effects are related.
Speaking of cottonwood trees, I think I’ve pinpointed the highest elevation cottonwood tree in Aspen — I’m fairly certain it’s located on Summer Road on Ajax, on the left side as you’re ascending, just below Short Snort. I like to find interesting trees on my adventures, like the most gnarled Aspen tree — also on Summer Road by FIS. Then there’s the Keebler Elf Tree on Tiehack, or the Writer’s Tree on Brush Creek that I always ponder while passing. What are some of your favorites? I like the lower branch pruning that the Snowmass trail crew and patrol performed in Sneaky’s woods’ tree-trail area. More of that at the other mountains, please!
I’ve always wondered: As the climate changes, will the timberline rise and will more trees grow at higher elevations? Between the beetle-kill, the biblical avalanches a few years ago and the frequent windstorms this spring, the local forests have taken a real beating. In terms of fires, we’ve been lucky this year. Nary a wisp of smoke has been seen or sniffed. History tells us that there will be a formidable forest fire above town at some point.
The native elders helped me realize fire’s an important part of the cycle of life. Back in the olden days of Aspen, there were forest fires all over the place. All the fire chief could do was go to the Jerome Bar and write about the blazes in his journal. Next time there is a local fire, the beetle-kill trees will undoubtedly accelerate and intensify the situation. Fingers crossed for more skiable acreage. ...
Contact Lorenzo at suityourself@sopris.net or instagram.com/lorenzosemple3/