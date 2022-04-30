I’ve been paying close attention to all of the stickers popping up strategically around town. To me, they collectively show where our town’s head is at right now. We’re standing at the four-way intersection of angst, messy vitality, change and pushback.
Here are the stickers I saw over on 1A recently, before Aspen Mountain closed, while skiing mostly by myself, save the few stragglers that cycle through: “Vote No on 1A,” which has been on a trail sign for two years now; “Russia,” with 1A substituted for the “ia” on a bench and at the entrance to the lift itself; and “Evict Mark Hunt,” also on a bench and about as common as COVID.
There’s also “Jeff Gorsuch is a liar,” on the back of the Silver Rush trail sign; and a “Gorsuchyourself” sticker, with the dollar signs for the s’s. I’ve also seen a “Gorsucks” sticker on social media, which is a more artistic take on their business logo, but with a Russian scythe and hammer. I’ve yet to see that particular slap in town, but as they say, “the night is young.”
The first thing that stuck out to me was the fact that Aspen Skiing Co. knows they’re there, but has left them alone on their property, seemingly oblivious, like they don’t have any craps left to give. Don’t try and tell me that no one from the SkiCo has seen them there, or someone “just” put them up and they haven’t seen them yet. Most local businesses would probably remove those immediately. Maybe they’re busy stamping out the remaining hot spots from the Snow Beach and ASPENX public relations’ dumpster fire. Who knows?
The defiant stickers do send a blunt message to those half-dozen paying customers that happen to ski over there and notice. And to skiers like me — who ski over at 1A to relax and get away from everything — they send a message that there’s a segment of town that’s super pissed off right now. The entire Roaring Fork Valley for that matter is at a proverbial fork, roaring with displeasure about one thing or another. I really get off on the ski-town irreverence though. That’s what Aspen was founded on.
Aspen Mountain has had a weird vibe this year to me. There are the lingering side effects from the ongoing 1A docudrama, with people writing letters to the editor about how the city should have another election because the last one was fraudulent, or somehow stolen. Sound familiar? Then, there was the resale of the proposed Gorsuch Haus to Aman Resorts, and SkiCo basically losing the handle of the entire 1A corridor.
Add on top of that the contentious Pandora’s expansion (if you fought that, I better not see you back there on a powder day); the Snow Beach saga; and the unexpected resignation of the Skico’s’ CEO Mike Kaplan — you could hear an audible gasp in town when that happened.
All of these factors are the basis for the aforementioned “weird vibe.” As a result, I’ve skied less at Ajax this year than usual. I go skiing to clear my head, not fill it with local docudramas that have very little if anything to do with me: things that I’m numb to and that I seem to have no control over.
However, I really feel comforted on some level by the creative resistance to the current form of change sweeping over Aspen that is systematically hollowing out our downtown core and wiping the places we love clean off the slate — only to be replaced by who knows what, who knows when.
Who’s going to cauterize the gaping wounds left by the merciless swordsman of big shadow money as he dismembers our town, limb by limb? Has Aspen finally reached a metaphorical tipping point in terms of who we are? Does the political will exist, or even the legal grounds, for our elected officials to finally start issuing a completion bond of some sort, so that we don’t have these irksome dead spots downtown, like chunks of hair missing from our scalp?
I wish I had the answers. I just don’t. In the meantime, I’ll be observing from the sidelines as the ski-town graffiti and stickers of revolt give us a rare fishbowl view into the twisty-turvy gray matter of Aspen’s psyche.
Lorenzo has taken to the road and his whereabouts are generally unknown. However, he did file a column for your enjoyment. Reach him at Suityourself@sopris.net or instagram.com/