Sometimes I walk around town by myself looking for answers on the streets and in the alleys of Aspen. The ever-changing cast of characters that constitutes our retail offerings fascinates me. I stare blankly past my graying reflection into store windows and think to myself, who are we?
Occasionally I’ll walk into a store, marvel at the merchandise and talk with the staff. That kind of helps me better understand where we are, figuratively, as a town (or small city as I often call Aspen now).
There’s been a lot of impassioned dialogue recently about unwelcome change in Aspen, and how fast that transformation is taking place. If I’m honest with myself, my life in Aspen has changed very little over the past 10 years. Town’s busier. So is our state. We live in a desirable place. I’m genuinely flattered that so many people want in on the little hustle we’ve created here. It’s our fault for making this lifestyle look so cool and effortless. Stop being so fabulous and people won’t come here anymore. If you want to blame anyone personally, blame me.
Honestly, sometimes I get sick of Aspen. But I’d never move. I have nowhere to go. I don’t want to leave here. I have plenty of ways to hit the mental and physical reset button. For example, whenever things were going sideways this winter, which seemed like often, I’d go ski Buttermilk, or hike the bowl and get my head straight again.
I was stopped at one of the stoplights on Main Street, looking with bewilderment at the newly completed Chase Bank branch. When the plans for redevelopment of the old gas station were in the works, the options were blunt. We could have a hotel or a bank. I was a public advocate of a hotel. We ended up with a bank. I want someone who opposed that hotel to tell me, with a straight face, that the bank is a better option.
Then, later that afternoon while walking down the Hyman Avenue pedestrian mall — I noticed another Chase Bank where the Paragon discothèque used to be. Who would have ever imagined that this one-horse town could be a two-Chase Bank city? Actually, the branch is transitioning this week from the ped mall to Main Street. But at first glance, it appeared to be another case of excess.
People say what’s happening now is wildly out of character for our small town. I think that if a town does something, then that’s its character. Some people crow that Aspen is big fat fake. Not me. My version of the girl next door named Aspen is deadly real. She’ll chew you up, spit you out and then start dating your friend if you’re not careful.
The real cost of living here is multiple knee surgeries, skin cancer, stress, public embarrassment, grief and the intangible expenditure of multiple forms of addiction. The fountain of Aspen’s youth is a shallow mirage, filled with Red Bull and vodka.
Does anyone remember the time in our town’s history when we actually had a ban on chain stores? McDonald’s was the one exception. About 30 years ago the first wave of high-end chain stores shook old Aspen to the core. Harley Baldwin bought an entire half block of the city and transformed it into his vision of what Aspen should be. Interestingly enough, it turns out he was an architectural and retail harbinger of things to come. I bet a lot of people would be oddly comforted to get McDonald’s back right now. “Bring back McDonald’s” could be a new, twisted save-Aspen war cry.
Sometimes I’ll stop in front of a store or a new building and try and picture what was there before. I can’t. It’s almost as if my mind is a dry-erase board that’s been wiped squeaky clean by the remorseless eraser of time. I can smell the chemical stench of the markers but I can’t see any words.
I remember stores in town when I was a kid, like the Hobby Shop, Think Toys, Bullock’s, Sabatini’s and Tom’s Market. A few restaurants I remember fondly were The Magic Pan, Arthur’s, Pinocchio’s and The Shaft — a mining-themed barbecue joint with pans as menus, where my classmate Michelle Studhalter was a waitress. When I look at all the stores and restaurants now, I always remind myself that everything is cyclical and everything changes. My first thought when a new store or restaurant moves to town is that I genuinely want them to succeed.
Harboring ill will toward a local business, growth or the trends and byproducts therein is a dead-end street I choose not to walk down. There is a fire hose of money pointed at Aspen. The people in charge of the city and its building permits are basically trying to keep their heads above the water coming out of the nozzle. Whether it’s housing or development, I’m confident that our elected officials are doing the best job they can to manage the complex issues of the day. Don’t agree with me? Run for Aspen City Council or get involved in local politics. Or, try to get appointed to a board and share your expertise.
The building and development boom of today’s Aspen is every bit as significant and relevant to our town’s history as the silver boom was in the late 1800s. I look at the mind-numbing record real estate deals of late at 1A as being comparable to the biggest silver nugget ever mined on Smuggler. We’re in a modern-day boomtown, only our image — yours and mine — is the silver equivalency. That’s who we are.
