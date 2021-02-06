Being a Broncos fan — or really any football fan — is a lot like being in a cult. You have the gear, the flag, the hats, the stickers, the matching ski outfit, Orange Crush-stained lips, fingers covered in orange Cheetos-dust, the “Broncos Fans Only” parking sign, the shrine, and your emotions fully invested in a rudderless portfolio with pick-6 returns and a potential season-ending, helmet-to–helmet hit.
My leader isn’t necessarily one person or deity, but a shape-shifting combination of names and faces who’re greater than the sum of their individual skills, on and off the gridiron. Every year, right up to that very last play where there still just might be even a slight chance we can still go to the Super Bowl, I’m all-in.
When the Broncos are inevitably eliminated, there’s a huge weight lifted off my shoulders. You can actually enjoy that part of the season and your life without the added red-line stressors of the playoffs, during what is typically already a nerve-wracking part of winter. Generally speaking, the less time spent screaming at the TV with bright CDOT-orange-colored clothing on — whether it a prison jumpsuit or a made-in-China Broncos jersey — the happier you are.
The question is, after the Broncos are out and all the cards are down, whom are you going to root for in the big game? As a consistent Patriot foe, there’s a part of me that actually wants to root for “Defector Brady,” but there’s another part of me that knows better. And Kansas City, who have brutalized the Broncos repeatedly? I’d rather root for a Brady-less Patriots.
You know that saying in football, “You have to respect greatness?” You absolutely do not have to under any circumstances other than if someone with a pitbull is holding a gun to your head do any such thing. There is no law that states anyone — Broncos fans included — have to “respect greatness.” It was hard enough for me to get behind Peyton Manning when he came to Denver from the Colts. Besides, I’m trying to bleach the now-toxic words “great” and “patriot” out of my vocabulary.
And what about that acronym the G.O.A.T. — standing for Greatest of All Time? I always associate that term in a more literal sense; an actual bleating, horned, leather-shoe-eating goat that makes cheese. Put a pirate blouse, an eye-patch and a peg leg on that thing and give it an under-inflated football to chew on.
I still can’t get over the fact that I’m older than both Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. There’s a part of my psyche that puts them on a pedestal of invincibility and makes them out to be wise old sages of the sport, battle-proven warriors with vast experience who are and always will be my elders. Tom Brady is only, gulp, 43; 43 seems to me like a lifetime ago. When I was 43, the Black Eyed Peas played the halftime show, and people in Aspen were freaking out and suing the city over — wait for it — an art museum downtown.
You know one of the multitudes of things that are cool about Aspen? You get to see all kinds of NFL players here after football season’s over. Like the time I got to outfit Cam Newton, then witness him prank an overly cautious, unsuspecting van driver by pretending that he’d accidentally slammed his beautiful, black, God-given right hand in the heaving door of a Suburban. “AAAAH MY THROWING HAND!” … Or the instance that Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, wearing his hulking diamond-encrusted Super Bowl ring, slapped my hand so hard on the dance floor of the Double Diamond that I thought I was going to puke.
The big dilemma comes down to what are you going to make to eat for the game? My thoughts are to open the new “Aspen Cookbook” — featuring all your favorite dishes from local restaurants — do your best “Swedish Chef” imitation and give a foodie’s tip of the hat to one of the team’s culinary geography, like I always do. Page 59 features a recipe for Jimmy’s Famous Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes that looks good enough to eat and relatively simple to prepare. Otherwise, it’s too easy to order takeout barbecue, in a nod to Kansas City, from either Home Team or the Hickory House. Either way I’m destined to eat myself sick.
What a bizarre season, from the piped-in crowd noise to the Broncos game with no quarterback. It’s all thankfully coming to an ugly pimple-head on Sunday. After deferring to my Aspen High Senior spiritual adviser and his infinity pool of teenage wisdom, I’ve arrived peaceably at the decision to root for Tom Brady and the first-time-ever, home-field-advantaged Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s good to get back to looking at football like a kid again; your only desire is your want for the team with the cooler uniform — and a bitchin’ pirate ship inside their stadium — to win.
But the real reason I want Tom Brady to win is that I feel kind of sorry for him after hearing that his wife is a way better skier than he is. We’ve all seen this unlucky couple fighting on a powder day. Either way, it’s going to be an unusual sensation rooting for Tom Brady to win.
Get your wallets out. The Chiefs are favored to win by 3 points. Please feel free to send comments, questions or suggestions to Lorenzo at suityourself@sopris.net or follow him on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/lorenzosemple3/