The other day I did the inevitable and put all my ski stuff away, washed my outfit and everything. It felt kind of good actually. Truth be known, when the coronavirus hit Aspen like the rolling blackout that it was, I was already burnt from the busy season. There was actually, in a weird way, a sense of relief the season ended so abruptly. In hindsight, skiingwise, this spring wasn’t anything incredible in terms of huge snow or weather. A lion’s share of the days seemed frozen, dull, overcast and windy.
This season, due to a series of the usual linked soap operas and docudramas known as modern life in Aspen, I ended up working more and skiing probably the least I have in many years. A funny thing happened as a result: I was less stressed out, and ironically I stayed in much better shape physically, and to some degree mentally. I’m embarrassed to see how many days I actually skied this year, but it certainly wasn’t anywhere near the ballyhooed 100-day mark. I’m not even going to try and justify that professed shortcoming with a feeble quality over quantity argument.
Something else happened as a result of the coronavirus. In March I went cross-country skiing several times and had an absolute blast. Going fast downhill on cross-country skis gives you a thrill and exhilaration that downhill skiing can’t even come close to at this point in your skiing career. It’s like being a kid again. Flying down the frozen track of the Snowmass Golf Course teetering on the fragile knife-edge of control at breakneck speed is every bit as dangerous as the famed Hahnenkamm downhill if you ask me.
I’m getting a real kick out of seeing people wearing masks when they’re driving in a car all by themselves. You know what it reminds me of? Seeing people drive while wearing ski goggles in the winter. There’s something fashionably belligerent and renegade about it. As absurd as it looks, it epitomizes a ski town to me.
Buffs are by far the best mandatory face covering technique if you ask me. It’s so millennial. I get the millennials because I can relate to their oft-misunderstood ways. Why? Because I made one. The buff as a public safety device also keeps me oddly connected to the ski season. When you pull it up over your face and ears, put a hat and sunglasses on, you’re a dead ringer for Claude Raines’ Invisible Man. Just when I think I’m completely incognito at the hardware store, someone recognizes me by the way I speak. I blame the apparent telltale uniqueness of my voice on being born in California and hanging out with degenerates most of my life.
Remember the pre-COVID world, which we will now refer to as “P.C.?” Whenever you saw anyone wearing a mask in public or a face covering in the summer, you thought to yourself, “Wow look at that hypochondriac freakshow.” The tables have been flipped. Now the person not wearing a mask in public is some kind of reckless, rogue germ-dispenser. Even the local conspiracy theorists who think the coronavirus is fake are wearing masks in public to be fashionable.
It’s going to be interesting to see people tan lines on their faces from wearing masks. It could be the new hip, trendy look this summer — having a pale snout. It’s interesting how we gauge success in a way by how tan you are in the summer. It’s indicative of a carefree outdoor lifestyle with few obligations. It screams you’re successful and you prioritize your daily open-air workout. The funny thing is, in some cultures, being tan means you’re a peasant. You’re tan not by choice, but by default from working outdoors all the time. That being said, I’m digging working outside wearing a buff. The key is not fogging up your glasses all the time, which is a challenge when you’re a run of the mill mouth-breather like me.
When it snows again, will I get sucked in, scramble to the shed and get my skis back out? It’s certainly going to be tempting. There’s a part of me that says just let it go, you’ve already cheated injury or worse up on the hill this spring. Not to mention how sketchy the snowpack is this time of year. When it gets sun-cupped and rotten, the stakes become much higher. The approaches to ski can get arduous. The quotient of effort to joy becomes catawampus.
Beside, I’ve got way too much work to do in the garden now. My thoughts are spend the effort making your yard and outdoor living space as nice as it can be this summer, because it looks like that’s where we’re going to be spending a lot of time.