Highway 82 is an all-you-can-eat roadkill buffet for opportunistic turkey vultures, crows, ravens, magpies and sometimes even humans; a crude form of vehicle-induced, food-chain, trickle-down economics. Just the other day, I passed a macabre roadside scene, what one would presume were construction workers, aided by a Pitkin County deputy, skinning a freshly killed elk on the side of the highway as cars flew by.
Steam was rising off the bloody corpse as it was being meticulously dismembered and getting a proper Boy Scout roadside field dressing. The heart may’ve still been beating for all I could tell. Half an hour later, a murder of crows was ravenously feasting on the carcass, the ribs and skeleton fully exposed, like one of those plastic anatomical models they had in science class at Aspen High School. I feel the worst when I see an elk get hit. A gopher? Not so much. What kind of monster am I?
Poor animals. They don’t know any better. If you spend stressful swaths of time gorilla gripping your steering wheel on the deadly local roads like me, you’ll notice that wildlife seems to want to migrate right around the same time we do — rush hours. Both morning and night, the large herd of elk that frequents McLain Flats is on the move. If you ask me, we drivers can do better yielding to and avoiding wildlife simply by driving the speed limit. I’ve begged the sheriff to put an out-of-commission patrol car fitted with a dummy on the straight-away in an effort to slow people down. The one outside of Twin Lakes gets me every time.
For the past year, at least, every single drive into town to go to work or play, I’ve encountered one or more of the following: Someone speeding, a car coming at me in my lane around a blind corner, a car recklessly passing multiple cars in a futile effort to get to their crappy job more quickly, an aggressive driver flashing their brights at me and/or flipping me off. I’ll often get honked at in the downtown core for having the gall to stop for a pedestrian. Or my favorite — the aggressive tailgater, driving so dangerously close you want to brake-check them but know better because they probably have a handgun under their seat. At this point in my driving career, if someone’s tailgating me, I simply pull over and let them pass.
That’s not to say I’m some kind of amazing driver and everyone else is a worse driver than I am. As I get older, my driving mirrors my skiing — it gets worse over time, and I slow way down. I find myself more susceptible to inattentive driving. Driving at night freaks me out. I wear my seatbelt much more often. I’ve hit and killed a deer right in front of City Market in El Jebel on Highway 82.
This summer, I was driving downvalley and saw some crazy person tying twine on one of those clever wildlife gates by the Catherine Store. As I passed, I could’ve sworn it was “Mr. Wildlife” himself, Marty Stouffer. A quick email confirmed it was, followed by a detailed explanation of his attempts to save animal’s lives from road kills.
There was a terrifying article in the Sopris Sun the other day about the dangers of Highway 82. If the amount of roadkill flanking both lanes wasn’t enough to slow me down — so much you could smell it — the story in the paper was. Much like Aspen being deemed a small city, Highway 82 has been classified as a mini-interstate by the highway patrol, possibly the most dangerous in the whole state. They said all of the smash-ups could be traced back to speeding and failure to yield.
You can feel the pent-up road rage every weekday evening as commuters jockey for position to beat their friends and family home. The section of highway that really scares me is the piece from the Maroon Creek Club to the Smith Hill Way turnoff. That’s where everyone is excessively speeding and driving aggressively. God forbid an animal attempts to cross the road at that time of day. You’ll likely find me in the right-hand lane, going the speed limit. My theory is that people drive fast to make up for other shortcomings in their personal lives.
When you see a big bloodstain on the pavement, then a car on the side of the road with the front smashed-in, a tow-tag tied to the door handle and a mutilated carcass nearby, let that serve as a sobering reminder we live in a wildlife-rich environment — for the time being anyways.
Contact Lorenzo at suityourself@sopris.net or follow him at your own risk from the lunatic fringe of his Instagram account, instagram.com/lorenzosemple3/