I remember the day well. It was 20 years ago. It was the first weekend the X Games — the wildly influential three-ringed, rock-show snow circus where dreams, legends and permanent limps are made — were in Aspen. I was an early 30-something, frozen in shock with my 10-year-old son, Patrick, at the Panda Peak overlook, watching Tucker Hibbert sock it to ‘em on his souped-up snow machine.
Standing there right next to us was SkiCo VP John Norton with a couple of ESPN fat cats, soaking in the sights, sounds and pungent smells of jet fuel and of two-cycle motor oil being burned at a rate never before seen in Aspen. I thanked them profusely. Conceptually, the timing is brilliant: right in between NFL Divisional Championship Playoffs and the Super Bowl. You have a captive audience of couch potatoes.
Ever since their inception, there’s been a clique of Aspenites that absolutely despises the X Games. It’s sad, but not surprising. It’s the same faction that hates living here, hates the city of Aspen and complains about everything. They serve as a useful, constant reminder for me to be upbeat, outgoing, engaging and to not die a bitter old alcoholic ski bum, Like “Hotdoggin’ Hans.”
One day, the X Games will break up with Aspen, and what a sad day that will be. They’ll go to another resort, start dating and posting on social media and put on a big, boisterous public display of affection, sloppily kissing their new lover for us to see. The local naysayers will blurt spiteful things making us question our very own motives like, “I never liked them anyways ...” in an effort to take the sting away. It won’t help.
You know that insufferable old dude down at the end of the J-Bar ranting about “new” Aspen, talking about the original Little Nell bar, Cooper Street upstairs and the Deaf Camp Picnic? Thirty years from now, you’ll have to indulge washed-up locals reminiscing about how the X Games used to be here and how much “better” it used to be in Aspen. I love Aspen now, and I love the X Games. They make me feel young again. These are the good old days. Be a part of living and creating them.
The other night, there was an apocalyptic glow emanating from Buttermilk, drawing me in like a moth to a flame, as if by some otherworldly primordial tractor beam. I’m proud to say that I’ve been out to the X Games every single year. There are so many memories, like the time 50 Cent was playing, and I intentionally knocked a load of sugary, masticated snow from the topsheet of my High Society skis onto the crowd below. When I arrived at the top mere minutes later, three hulking ski patrollers were nice enough to stop the lift for me and help me get off. Apparently I had given a Pitkin County sheriff an unwelcome face shot.
The X Games brings a vibe and energy to town that’s unparalleled. It amps me up overly so much more than any other event without fail. One of my favorite X Games sponsors was Fender Guitars. They used to have a tent filled with guitars. You’d walk in, grab an axe of your choice, a pick and have at it. I spent hours there leading complete strangers from all over the U.S. through frantic, meandering jams of “Scarlet Begonias,” “Eyes of the World,” “Dark Star” and “Whole Lotta Love.” Having two guitar techs on hand to clean, tune and change broken strings on the guitars was probably the closest I’ll ever come to being a rock star.
By all accounts on the athlete and production crew side of things, ESPN has everything on strict lockdown this year. Ever since the most decorated X Games athlete (makes him sound like a war vet) Mark McMorris is Mc “Hating it” with McCOVID and had to drop out, they’re not looking for any more bad press. Neither are we. On the crowd side of things, it’s a delicate dance of ski area and an abbreviated version of the greatest show on snow taking place simultaneously. Aspen and the X Games are too big to fail, even during a pandemic.
I’ve always seriously doubted the ESPN crowd size estimates. Last year they boasted well over 100,000. To put that into perspective, Red Rocks can hold just under 10,000. That means X Games Aspen would’ve had to host crowds commensurate with 10 sold-out Red Rocks concerts over a four-day period. The Pepsi Center holds 20,000 — so five consecutive days of sold-out rock concerts. Fake news. I’m not buying it.
Regardless of their actual size, In an effort to make up for the lack of any X Games crowds this year, I’ve been ramping up my consumption of Red Bull and Monster energy drinks and skiing at Buttermilk this week with purpose and intent. Come Sunday night, my adrenal glands are usually blown out like a spent old garden hose.
It’s now up to the locals to fill the glaring void of no spectators by behaving badly, partying at the intercept lot, writing their names in the snow with their own urine, then throwing up a stomach full of SpaghettiOs in high visibility snowbanks. Maybe even take a stranger’s skis, snowboard, car or bike out for a joyride (editor’s note: don’t do that). But the big question about X Games with no crowds is, who’s going to piss on my lawn this year? Guess I’ll just have to do the honors.
The author is looking forward to seeing Shaun White, aka the “Flying Tomato,” Alex Ferreira and other local produce get ripe in the pipe on live TV while eating takeout on the couch. Feel free to forward comments, questions or suggestions to suityourself@sopris.net or follow him on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/lorenzosemple3/