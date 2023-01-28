Had you told the creators of Buttermilk Ski Area that one day the world’s most extreme, outlandish, influential winter sports competition would be performed here, at night, on live color TV, they would’ve had a nice laugh into their beers at the J Bar.
Not surprisingly, there’s a whole camp of unimpressed Aspenites that can’t be bothered by the X Games. Maybe they’re upset about the smoking-crater environmental footprint, or that you can see the spectacle from space. Not me. I marvel at the three-ringed snow circus every year that it rolls into town with all its hopped-up glory. X Games is the epitome of “excessive Aspen.”
The juxtaposition of our dear little Buttermilk — a haven for beginner skiers, myself included — transposed into arguably the most influential ski and snowboard event is not lost on me. That’s why I like to spend X Games week over at the ’Milk, skiing and soaking it all in. Sharing the slopes with the best athletes on the planet is a rare, exhilarating privilege. Our beloved Buttermilk flashes a mischievous smile, hikes her skirt a little bit and shows us her dangerous side.
The venue has the feel of a Vegas casino. The second you walk in, you’re bombarded with a dizzying array of stimuli from colorful lights, loud sound, evocative smells, trampled foot feels and the staggering sight of the gargantuan half-pipe and the jumps themselves. The athletes are like rock stars; the crew setting up the site and doing logistics are their roadies. Between the trucks, scaffolding, rigging and all the snow machines whizzing around, the X Games is a full-on stadium rock show. In terms of size and scale, this thing blows all other Aspen events out of the water.
At night, from town, the venue has a post-apocalyptic glow that’s kind of unnerving. For me, the hum of generators, billowing clouds of burning diesel and the brash, manmade synthetic hue of the lights give Aspen a dystopian-urban-winter feel. I’ve been primordially drawn to the lights like a ski-bum moth to a flame. One of my favorite places to ponder the eerie scene from is the Sunnyside Trail, or perched atop Gold Hill.
Over the years, I’ve learned one thing you can count on in Aspen is whenever the X Games comes to town, it’s going to be freezing. It’s inevitable. To all those kids out in the cold, wearing tennis shoes and hoodies, and to the folks working outside doing security and course work, I send hot-cocoa wishes and toe-warmer dreams your way. That, and the live coverage at night undoubtedly will be delayed by some random college basketball game that’s going into triple OT. All the while everybody is out at Buttermilk, standing around freezing, and wondering, what’s the hold up?
A whole generation of America’s youth has watched the X Games on TV growing up. The kids who come here to party for the X Games are similar to Deadheads (the nomadic fans of the Grateful Dead). You see their Interstate-stained cars pulling into town with uncommon out-of-state plates. They remind me of when I was that age and you went somewhere first, then figured out the little stuff, like where you were going to stay, when you got there. Aspen and the X Games blow their minds. They’re customers for life.
The size, scale, risk and consequence of the courses — particularly the jumps and half-pipe — scare me. I find myself tensing up when I watch the competitions on live TV. It’s stressful to me. During the commercial breaks I’ll often go out on my deck and look over at the ominous glow. The other day I was thinking about that poor kid, Caleb Moore, who died after the Snowmobile Big Air competition 10 years ago.
Our “town” — the city of Aspen — has an aggressive, energy drink-fueled feel during X Games. Between the roaming packs of young Americans, sketchy road conditions and lots of traffic, things feel hazardous. Be sure to be super careful and patient with pedestrians and other drivers out there. It’s way easier to hit someone than you think, I’ve noticed, especially as I get older driving at night.
The symbiosis between the X Games and Aspen has been strong for the past 22 years. I’m impressed with the new organizers’ production of this year’s event, from the packed venue, to the sponsors, to Sal Masekela MC-ing the festivities once again. It’s the greatest show on snow I’ve ever seen. From the Buttermilk chairlift, in the foreground you see the competitors flying through the air with the greatest of ease; jets roar into the sky in the background. All the while, beginner skiers and snowboarders are flopping around on the snow like fish, mere feet away from the best athletes on earth.