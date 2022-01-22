At first I wasn’t so sure about the overlap of the two marquee events — Aspen Gay Ski Week and ESPN Winter X Games — but now having seen the results live and in-person, Aspen feels X-tremely gay to me right now.
One starlet declared to the other, “This stage isn’t big enough for two performers!” Each event its ground like bighorn sheep, and then charged, butting heads at high speed with tremendous force. Crack! In a daze they looked at each other, then one said, “Hey, you want to go get a skinny margarita?” They both conceded that they could get along, maybe even learn something from one another.
What’s the overlap and commonality between these two events, the X Games and Gay Ski Week? It’s simple really. They both share a deep undying love of Aspen and skiing. They both seek adventure, a little risk even, and embrace the mountain culture and lifestyle we all hold so dear. If you challenge yourself and think about the similarities, the relationship works. The X Games had a “Shred Hate” campaign, even prior to this ménage a deux. The fashions of the drag queen ski parade and the athletes with their pants hanging down are similar in nature.
I’m a big fan of both events. I do business with each demographic. We all do. But the laissez-faire energy of Gay Ski Week combined with the over amplitude of youths fueled by energy drinks is the yin and yang combo that Aspen needs right now.
I like seeing the newly designed rainbow flags on Main Street as souped-up trucks with sponsor logos and the like parade by, as spiffily dressed men and women holding hands “oooh” and “aaahhh” at the pageantry of it all. Besides, every week is Gay Ski Week in Aspen; we only recognize that fact once each year.
Watching the X Games, I feel like I’ve cracked the code of being a spectator. The greatest show on snow is best viewed in person during the day with skis on. You attack from the east via the Tiehack portal, and ski down to the games. When you’ve seen enough, let the Buttermilk Express whisk you away. You never know whom you’re going to meet or cross paths with. It’s entirely possible to share a chair with an Olympic gold medalist half your age. At night, it’s live coverage on ESPN with a plate of Chinese takeout. Aspen always look better on TV than in person to me, for some weird reason.
The other motive that possesses me to ski Buttermilk when the X Games are in town is because you get to share the mountain — where a lot of us learned to ski — with the best athletes in the world. The juxtaposition of beginners struggling down Panda Peak, against the crème de la crème of skiing and snowboarding flying through the air with the greatest of ease a mere 75 yards away, is astonishing.
Then there’s the “Icy White” all lit up at night like an apocalyptic French whorehouse — the halfpipe. That thing freaks me out. Just yesterday I went to the chiropractor to address the lingering fall-out from an accident I had there in 2014. I’m still walking with a limp. After getting airborne I crashed so hard that two buckles on my boot popped open. Between all the lights at Buttermilk and the recent full moon, I would swear the ski company was trying to bait werewolves.
Sometimes I get scared that the X Games will leave Aspen. I don’t have the same fear about Gay Ski Week — that relationship feels more stable to me. My thoughts are that the X Games will soon come roaring back to its former beast, with motor sports, vendor fairs and concerts. Then the announcement will come of a contract renewal, like it always does.
Driving in Aspen right now is another extreme sport. It seems like there are a lot of aggressive drivers and people speeding. Couple that with the state of the roads right now — frozen stalagmites, black ice and road barnacles all over the place — and you have a recipe for disaster. I’ve nearly hit pedestrians, and also nearly been hit as one. It’s surprisingly easy to run someone over, even when going the speed limit and paying attention. Use caution and be courteous as this time of year brings packs of kids walking the streets.
Whichever event you’re here for — X Games, Gay Ski Week or both — welcome back to Aspen. We’re glad you’re here. Thanks for sharing the perpetual love of Aspen and skiing that all of the people who live here do. This is your home every bit as much as it is mine.
