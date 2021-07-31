If the estate of the late musician Joe Cocker could record a remix and release it as a Public Service Announcement, I’d humbly suggest they re-record the song “You Can Leave Your Hat On” with the alternate lyrics, “You can leave your mask on.” I wore a mask again recently for the first time after a several-month hiatus, and guess what? I lived through it.
Not only was it a blunt reminder of how bad my breath smells, but also an emotional flashback of the past. My takeaway was that if there’s anything to be learned from a global pandemic, it’s patience, patriotism and understanding. As a flag-flying, hot-dog-eating patriot, the pushback confounds me. I tend avoid the pusher-backers like the plague itself. What a missed opportunity to unite the United States.
Remember when some, but not all, of the local restaurants were pushing back on the in-person dining restrictions? One prominent, successful, well-respected local restaurateur pointed out that if establishments were opposed to following the guidelines set in place to keep us all safe during the pandemic, ask yourself how they were conducting their business before that. I’ve taken that statement as a lens to view different reactions to the pandemic.
Interestingly enough, from what I’m gathering, most of our local restaurants have survived the pandemic so far, and are doing brisk business. I feel terrible for the owners of Tatanka. Casa Bonita in Denver filed for bankruptcy, but the guys from the Comedy Central series “South Park” are buying it now — an “epic save” in the restaurant world. Food critics, start your microwaves!
Generally speaking, I’ve chosen to follow state and national guidelines of the pandemic. I waited in line for my vaccination at the music tent parking lot just like everyone else.
I marveled at the fact that as a community, we can feel a profound sense of sorrow when we lose one member to an avalanche or a drowning, but as a nation we are seemingly unable to mourn the loss of large swaths of our fellow countrymen and women. If anything, the pandemic has made me more patriotic, and wearing a mask is one way I can express love for my country and my fellow Americans. Go ahead, call me a sucker. I fly an American flag and I vote! (I always love how people use that as a threat, like they have a bigger patriot missile than the next guy.)
The other reminder that it’s patriotic to wear a mask again without pitching a fit or posting a social media tantrum is the Summer Olympics, which I’ve been totally geeking on. We’re watching the world’s best athletes, representing their countries — ours included — all wearing masks and following the protocols. Is that not the pinnacle of patriotism? Call me a sucker again if you must, but them?
I’ve been extremely happy with the way Aspen, our elected officials and local health and medical professionals have handled the pandemic to date. I’m a huge fan of the city of Aspen, Pitkin County and their employees. My feelings are the same for the Aspen School District. I have full confidence that moving forward they’ll continue to do the hard work and make the difficult decisions necessary to keep us safe from ourselves. When you start railing against the city you live in, you’re struggling.
My gut is that our solid stance of adherence and perseverance in the distorted face of the pandemic protocols has made Aspen more attractive, if nothing else. I’ll let the tax receipts argue my case in the jester’s court of public opinion.
I’ve also been paying close attention the COVID-19 case counter. Early this week when it ramped back up, I took a deep breath and assured myself that “we got this.” It’s amazing how many experts on everything we have here in Aspen. Whether it’s the pandemic, local traffic, I-70 closures, housing, e-bikes, climate, socioeconomic trends or labor shortages, everyone’s an expert. There are too many chiefs and not enough Indians. My area of expertise is pushing a lawnmower. Any questions?
I feel lucky in the sense that my two businesses have been relatively unaffected by the pandemic. If anything, I learned how to economize, streamline and multiply efficiency. I also have housing, and no labor shortage. But I do have empathy and sympathy, a willingness to follow guidelines and an unwavering sense of patriotism.
I wonder what those two people in town, who used to wear masks in public before the pandemic was even a word in our daily vernacular, feel like now. Or the millennial anti-establishment rebel snowboarders who used to wear face coverings when they snowboarded every day — how do they feel, seeing conformist businessmen and minivan-driving soccer moms wearing buffs around all the time? What’s their reaction: validation or nausea?
If you’re feeling self-conscious, a sense of anxiety or frustration about having to wear a mask again, don’t worry about me judging you. You can leave your mask on.
The author has done just about everything you can imagine wearing a mask, including an indoor exercise class. Contact Lo at suityourself@sopris.net or follow him on Instagram via instagram.com/lorenzosemple3/.