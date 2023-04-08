The “powder panic” that’s had our ski community gripped all winter has segued nicely into a “slush rush” of sorts, a palpable sense of urgency to ski the coveted “corn” snow of spring. The slush rush happens when the sun bakes the snow to perfection, and all of the spring-released skiers scurry to ski the east and west over-exposures of their favorite runs. Word spreads from tree to tree, phone to phone, chair to chair, gondola cabin to gondola cab on what run or exposure is currently skiing best.
The corn stars flock and wallow.
While the demand for slush is notably less than the insatiable plea for powder, there’s a patience and Zen waiting game involved in spring skiing. The early bird gets no worm. The window of opportunity can open and shut quickly. Frozen slush will administer a Mike Tyson-esque beating if you’re not careful. Go too early, you’d wish you wore football pads, a mouth guard and earplugs. Go too late and you feel like your skis are male Velcro, and the snow is the grabby female counterpart.
If the Eskimos have hundreds of words for snow, we diehard Aspen skiers will give them a run for their igloos with all of the words we have to describe different snow conditions. During the spring in particular, you hear a plethora of interesting words and phrases that describe snow surface conditions. You’ve all heard of “hero snow,” but have you ever heard of “hero slush”? That’s slush so creamy and dreamy that you can seemingly do no wrong while skiing giant slush bumps the size of VW bugs or Mini Coopers.
Corn snow in particular begs corny nicknames like creamed corn, air-chilled corn, hard-core soft corn, corn chowder, corn pone and polenta to name a few. Sprinkle a little dust on top and you have dirty Cajun corn. Then there’s “snirt,” snow mixed with dirt like we witnessed Tuesday morning, that acts as a dastardly solar attractor and hyper accelerates the corn-cooking process, sometimes burning the corn. It’s going to be interesting to see how that dust event affects our runoff.
My darling corn condition is what I call “corn-uroy”. That’s when the mighty grooming machine of choice, the stoic Prinoth Bison, lays down its trademark signature of corduroy snow, then it lays in wait untouched, curing patiently, until the sun transforms it turns to corn, and you are the first one to defile the virgin corn, or cornuroy. Corn is the next best condition, penultimate to powder, and no ones going to cut you off to get to it first. We all have our favorite corn lines … secrets of Aspen!
Some other names I use to describe ski conditions are butter, cream cheese, crud, crusty, sherbet, peanut butter, baby heads, chicken heads, death cookies, roller-balls, hoar, shards, man-made death ribbon, slush, Slurpee, frozen ocean, coral reef, dimpled, sun-cupped, scabby, grabby, pump-fake, Ruffles, (frozen corduroy “ridges” that makes a “fwapping” sound as you ski across the ridges), mashed potatoes, rotten, punchy, chunder, dust on crust, the angry inch, turkey powder, gumbo, goulash, soupy, gluey, pasty, ponga, pow, po-po, mank, graupel, sastrugi, sugar, sheeting, Styrofoam, wind-buff and hospice-snow, to name a few more. Notice how I didn’t say freshies? Still sounds like a genital deodorant spray to me.
I’m always wide open to suggestions to spread around the mountain like “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter.” Face it: Unique ski conditions merit and deserve clever new nomenclature. For example, after the recent dust storm that blanketed our mountains, the ski tracks left behind a distinctive marbled, fudge-swirl ice cream/layer cake looking signature. It could be a new Ben and Jerry’s flavor!
Last week we reached a notable milestone that I felt went largely unnoticed. We broke the 100-inch base depth benchmark at Aspen Highlands and Snowmass. Poor Ajax is wallowing in the 70-odd-inch base-depth mark for some strange reason. I think it’s funny. People who have been skiing Highlands and Snowmass exclusively all winter are going to be disappointed in how little snow Aspen Mountain has relatively when they get back over there.
Some people despise spring snow and scorn the corn. It’s too sloppy, they say. My response? Smile and pretend you’re waterskiing. Want to make spring skiing as fun as possible? For the love of Susie Chapstick, go get your skis tuned. A spring “base structure” and a bit of wax work wonders. I’ve tried everything, including candle wax, Pledge lemon fresh furniture wipes, Armor All, olive oil and WD40 on the bases of my skis so they don’t stick. I even considered rubbing mayonnaise on the bottom of my skis once, but something stopped me.
