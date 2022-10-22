Everyone I talk to is super ticked off about the Broncos. Not me. I find our team’s predicament somewhat amusing. For me, their record points to a valuable lesson that constantly needs pointing out, especially here in Aspen, where we’re constantly drowning in a cesspool of awareness, wealth and expectation. Money can’t buy you success or happiness.
The team was sold this summer for a record-breaking sum, and then it paid what my sister in Seattle referred to (in a post-game victory rant) as a “pharaoh’s ransom” for Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. If these piles of treasure weren’t enough to fathom, the ones paying the flabbergasting prices were the owners of Walmart, who unsurprisingly have Aspen ties. I’ve tried to get anyone in the local sports media who’ll listen to do a story about our town’s connections to the Broncos … to no avail.
The best I can come up with is that one of their heirs sold a lot in the West End for $30 million over the summer, and I’ve heard they own a couple of houses in Aspen, including property on Aspen Mountain’s hindquarters. If I shop more at Walmart, will the Broncos win? Will we see an “Aspen Appreciation Day” at Mile High in the near future? How do I get on the owners’ jet out of ASE for a game? I just purchased a hundred bucks worth of tulips from the Walmart in Glenwood Springs, if that helps.
During the summer, I bought into the haughty hype surrounding the Broncos. I scored tickets for my son and I to see them play the Raiders in Las Vegas at the new Allegiant Stadium a few weeks ago. I figured it would be a fun father-son roadtrip in the Mini Cooper. When we arrived at our hotel room and opened the shades, we were staring right at the enormous arena, appropriately appointed as “The Death Star.” You could just tell we were going to lose.
My humble advice? Don’t go anywhere near that stadium unless you’re a Raiders fan. I only had to drive 18 hours (round trip) to come to that conclusion. They should rename the stadium “Hell Hole,” after the Spinal Tap song.
I noticed an interesting phenomena playing out at the game that had very little to do with football. Vegas is a tourist town, like Aspen. I’ve always said that Aspen is “Vegas in the Mountains” — people come here with wild expectations, they dress and behave differently than they usually would. The people who live here are obligated on some level to treat the tourists with kindness and respect, but there’s also angst toward the tourists lying just beneath the surface.
In Aspen, there’s no public venue where we can literally “boo” the tourists. In Vegas, there is — the football stadium. And you better believe, whenever the football schedules are released, there’s a surge of out-of-town fans (just like me) headed to Vegas to see their team. When they arrive at the stadium, all bets about being nice to the tourists that butter the locals’ bread are off. When the visiting team makes even the slightest mistake, the stadium comes mockingly alive.
It must be therapeutic for the locals to audibly boo and insult the out-of-towners, like some kind of primal scream-at-you therapy. I’m not saying all Las Vegas Raiders fans are in customer service, but they are like us, inextricably chained to the fire-breathing beast. Perhaps the city of Aspen should look into developing a similar outlet that will allow locals to blow off steam? Maybe that already exists at Zane’s Tavern or any bar in town showing out-of-state football games on Saturdays and Sundays from September to January. I know what a drag that is, to go into town to watch the game, only to find a bunch of tourists or even so-called locals rooting for not-the-Broncos.
It blows my mind how quickly the Broncos fans have turned on their team. The Broncos have been passionately booed at every single game, home and away. The fans at home booing the home team are a reflection of the fan base more than the players and coaches. To me, this bum-rush of boo-birds is indicative of a toxic malaise of the need for instant gratification that plagues our society, where everything’s disposable, expendable and replaceable with a bigger, better, younger, prettier substitute.
I would argue that a losing season serves a valuable purpose; defeat breeds a much-needed humility. Not every ski season I have is a winning one, either. Just because you overpaid for the already grossly overpriced ticket and you’re sitting there with a $15 stadium beer, wearing shoddy, Chinese-made NFL merchandise doesn’t entitle you to boo the home team. The Broncos don’t owe you anything. Be more like a Denver Broncos cheerleader. You don’t see or hear them booing!
Being a sports fan is a faith-based occupation, not in the religious sense, but within a belief system that things are going to eventually be all right — much as a kid believes in Santa Claus or the Tooth Fairy. I will admit that every Sunday I’m forced to place my moral compass up on a shelf and cringe at the head injuries, off-field bad behavior, grotesque sums of money and drugs, and the barrage of commercialism. More often than not, I find myself watching the games with the volume muted and music playing, without the constant drone of announcers and political ads. I need the escape of football, even if we lose.
If you really want to blame someone for the Broncos’ poor performance, blame me. My Broncos shrine is all out of sync. The Danbury Mint miniature Mile High replica stadium needs dusting. The centerpiece quartz crystal I found on Smuggler is out of position. The lone strand of Lady Gaga hair needs brushing. The Dia de los Muertos bootleg Broncos skull needs a shrink session. Boo me instead. I promise to tinker on the temple of triumph this weekend. Victory is guaranteed. Any Jets fans want to lose a thousand dollars? See me for details.
