Editor:
The Senior Center is excited to end the hiatus on Thursday lunches, resuming once again on Cinco de Mayo (May 5). And they are thrilled to welcome a new kitchen assistant, Kelly Sallee, who brings her years of experience as the day sous chef at Piñons.
Please join us to socialize and celebrate. Lunch is served at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Please call 970-429-6161 at least 24 hours in advance to sign up.
The Senior Services Council, a citizen advisory board for the center, is also looking to add new members to advocate for the physical, social, recreational and cultural needs of Pitkin County seniors. Please apply online at pitkincounty.com/citizenboards.
Senior Services Council
Pitkin County