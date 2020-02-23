Editor:
A big thanks to the Aspen Skiing Co. and Pitkin County Senior Services for hosting the seniors on a very special day on Feb. 13: a ride on the gondola with a delicious breakfast, prizes and even a cat ride on top of the mountain. Great fun, great prizes and awesome fun for seniors who don’t ski any longer (some of them still do) to relive those memories of the top of the world.
Additional kudos to the staff of the Pitkin County Senior Center for putting on such a great Valentine’s lunch. Chef Mike and his assistant Brian are outstanding. This was followed by a wonderful program with music by Chris and Ella Joy Lougeay — so fantastic. Followed by a beautiful talk by arts educator Gail Sachson, “Explore Love Themed Artwork.” What a wonderful way to share our love. Thank you all: Chad, Patty, Mary, Ruth, Mike and Brian.
Helene and John Baran
Aspen