Editor:
Your headline in Thursday’s paper about the RFSD Superintendent, “RFSD commits $1.1 million to incoming superintendent,” is nothing but sensationalism, and overtly illustrates the haves and have-nots in the lower valley. And you are just fanning the flames. Granted, anyone’s salary over a period of time could be over $1 million.
Carbondale is not (yet) home to the rich and famous. Your headline just illustrated what is happening here. I am not complaining about the superintendent’s salary. It was just the way you printed it!
Leary O’Gorman
Carbondale