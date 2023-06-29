Editor:
Thanks to Tim Cooney, Aspen Journalism and the Aspen Daily News for the recent piece, “Plight of the Northern Utes.” Cooney, longtime local writer and former Ajax ski patroller, has given us a look into the history of western Colorado that shatters the racist myth of the pesky “savages” who obstructed Euro-American “progress.” Though we cherish our mining and ranching forebears, we must understand that others came here long before them.
We who now enjoy this remarkable place should consider our obligation to the successors of the Utes who were forced out by our predecessors. I don’t know what our obligation is, but it is not nothing.
I welcome Cooney’s two follow-up pieces and hope that the Daily and Aspen Journalism consider future stories about the Utes, especially those who lived in this valley.
Michael Kinsley
Snowmass