Editor:
“Those who have much will get more, and they will have much more than they need. But those who do not have much will have everything taken away from them.” — Matthew 13:12
In answer to today’s worker shortage, all Aspen starter castles should be equipped with servant quarters. The 19th century British model had servant quarters built on the top floor where they were out of sight from visitors, but conspicuous enough to be noticed. Servant uniforms, otherwise known as livery, would be mandatory, to give shine to the owner’s grandiloquence.
Alas, Aspen service workers are not particularly suited to serving in a blatantly subservient capacity; they’ve done that long enough. Still, local servant demands could be more handily accommodated with on-site lodgings, and livery could provide a new angle on local color, perhaps with dirndls and lederhosen.
Meanwhile, Aspen pleasure palaces are increasingly taxing, not only the global environment, but community infrastructure costs. These large, expensive houses have become a burden on all taxpayers, especially those with fixed incomes. The 2023 tax assessments are just the beginning.
Local government has a role in protecting citizens from tax evictions by limiting the size of new houses and/or imposing a substantial “opulence tax” on excessive dwellings, the revenue from which could mitigate the burden of development unequally borne by those less able to pay.
Paul Andersen
Basalt