Editor:
Lorenzo Semple, in his recent column (“Home sweet employee housing,” Jan. 14) made it clear that he is happy with his category 4 housing unit that is encumbered by Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority’s deed restrictions, and has no intention of ever selling it. Who is truly wealthy? The person happy with what they have. In keeping with Aspen tradition, Mr. Semple has no qualms about flaunting his wealth.
Be that as it may, APCHA’s deed-restricted housing program has morphed into a tribal loyalty test. And so it is politically incorrect to point out that APCHA has trapped 1,650 private property owners in a failed market. Those owners have, in the astute words of Mick Ireland, checked into “Hotel Aspen” and they can never leave.
To be clear, as far as I’m concerned, if Mr. Semple likes his deed-restricted unit he can keep his deed-restricted unit. But shouldn’t the other 1,649 owners be given a choice?
Mr. Semple concluded his column by speaking of love. If you love somebody, if you love someone, set them free.
Millard Zimet
Aspen