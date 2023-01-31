Editor:
After reading the mischaracterization (“Do the math,” Aspen Daily News, letter to the editor, Jan. 25) about what should be a private matter between a landlord and tenant, I feel compelled to let the community know that I take these accusations extremely seriously and think it’s important to set the record straight.
In reality, my family has an over 50-year legacy in this community supporting local businesses, with many of them being our tenants for over 20 years. We have supported many through recessions, a pandemic and other ups and downs over decades and I continue to be committed to maintaining that legacy — including being optimistic that we will find a resolution to the current dispute with the Hub bike shop. The tenant and I are engaged in active communications, seeking a resolution that works for both parties.
While I’m keenly aware of the frustration in the community about local businesses struggling to survive, it is my belief that rather than criticizing and insulting people that we don’t know, we should instead be looking for ways we can work together to find solutions. I am committed to finding fair compromises with my existing tenants while balancing the realities of running a business and if the individual that wrote the rather personal and uniformed commentary is truly interested in finding solutions through informed dialogue, I am available anytime.
Jimmy Marcus
Aspen