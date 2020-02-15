Editor:
I was impressed by Lorenzo’s name-changing rant in his Feb. 8 Aspen Daily News column “What’s your name again?” and the follow-up comments by Jim Wingers, aka “Batflapper” to those sedimentarians who are still around.
Highland Bowl and Highlands Bowl loggerheads duel periodically. Highland Bowl and Highland Peak were named after nearby Highland City, the mining settlement in the 1880s around the Conundrum turnoff from Castle Creek Road. Then along came the Aspen Highlands ski area in 1958 and people slid into calling the terrain Highlands Bowl.
After texting Miss Thistlebottom, she submits that Highland Bowl is correct. But if we’re calling the bowl a part of Aspen Highlands ski area, then she says that would be “Highlands’ Bowl,” with the possessive apostrophe.
Tim Cooney
Aspen