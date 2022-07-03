Editor:
I can’t ski like Roger Marolt or any member of his family, but I can share his frustration getting a couple of his columns summarily dumped by the powers that be at the Aspen Times. You see, I had the same thing happen to me at Carbondale’s Sopris Sun and for the same reason — because these protectors of the public sensibilities felt the columns might offend somebody they didn’t want to offend.
One of my columns was a stinging indictment of the hypocrisy of Christians, not Christianity, and the other was an assessment of the state of print journalism in the Roaring Fork Valley that was particularly critical of the Glenwood Springs Post Independent. I should point out my columns were spiked by two different editors of the Sopris Sun, while Marolt’s bit the dust at the hands of the Aspen Times publisher, Ogden Newspapers, who fired the editor for printing one of them.
A veteran ink-stained wretch once told me if a newspaperman isn’t pissing somebody off, they’re not doing their job. There was a saying in journalism school: The A students stay at the university, teach journalism and starve to death on a teacher’s salary; the B students become reporters and starve to death on a newspaper’s salary; and the C students get into public relations and make all the money.
I was a C student, but not being very materialistic, I decided to become a reporter. I wanted to tell it like it is, not necessarily how it sells.
I’m happy for you, Roger. You’re much more suited to be working for a locally owned publication like the Aspen Daily News than the billionaire-owned national chain Ogden Newspapers. As for the Aspen Times, count your blessings. At least you’re not owned by a hedge fund.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale