Editor:
On the Aspen Daily News’ front page Nov. 2: “Basalt’s ‘Coffee with council’ heating up.” They claim it went “horribly!” Gasp! Well, when the town council clearly puts the cart in front of the horse when purchasing overpriced property, with multiple zoning red flags, expect pushback from the constituents.
When I buy property I do all my homework before I sign the contract. What leverage does one have once the contract is signed? And why is there not a commercial real estate agent involved? Why is the council hiding the appraised value?
There are multiple zoning and right-of-way issues with the Shelton land purchase, the parcel is too small to do anything with, it is way overpriced, and the Original Road intersection with Highway 82 cannot handle more traffic. Please just rescind the offer. You’re in over your heads.
Lastly, as a constituent of Basalt, I am embarrassed with the condition of the other town facilities. You cannot keep what you have in good shape, why would I give my blessing to another new property?
Adam Olson
Basalt